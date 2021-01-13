MARSHFIELD — It's dependent on the Legislature passing a bill, but town meeting will more than likely be a month later this year in Marshfield and Plainfield.
And Marshfield, a town that usually handles all of its business from the floor, will for the first time conduct business by Australian ballot because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Twinfield School Board held a joint meeting with the select boards from the two towns Tuesday night to discuss plans for town meeting.
School Board Chairman Patrick Healy said he and Mark Tucker, superintendent of Caledonia Central Supervisory Union — which serves Twinfield — had reached out to the town clerks in December about possibly moving the date for town meeting because the school budget would likely not be on its normal track, a consequence of the pandemic. The budgets for the towns and the school are voted on at the same time. Healy said some vital budget information from the state had come in at the end of December when it usually comes at the beginning of that month.
“It's just been a crazy year with COVID. So we felt that we should start the process of talking about logistical changes to changing the date of the town meeting,” he said.
The Legislature is currently working on a bill, H.48, that would allow municipalities to change the day for the annual meeting. The bill has passed the Vermont House and is now in the Senate.
Tucker said the board just approved the school's budget at Tuesday meeting.
The proposed budget is $6,591,499, which is a decrease of $154,972, or 2.3%, from the current budget.
For Marshfield, the budget comes with a 2-cent increase on the tax rate. Plainfield would see a 3.9-cent increase.
Part of the reason for the difference in the tax rates for the two towns is that the common level of appraisal is different in each town. The CLA is a figure the state uses to adjust local education tax rates based on how accurate it believes local property assessments are. The property assessments in Plainfield shifted from 93.87% of fair market value last year to 91.16% this year. Marshfield property assessments, meanwhile, went from 89.58% of fair market value last year to 87.95% this year.
Healy said during a normal year, the board would have already held an informational meeting about the proposed budget for residents by the middle of January.
“And we have yet to do that, again due to a lot of COVID-related activities,” he said.
Sasha Thayer, chairwoman of the Plainfield Select Board, said her board met Monday night and discussed moving town meeting. Thayer said the board voted in favor of postponing the meeting and she suggested April 6 as the new date.
Christopher Martin, chairman of the Marshfield Select Board, said his board is in favor of postponing the meeting a month as well.
Tucker said April 6 works for the school because contracts with staff are issued in the middle of April and he wanted to have an approved budget to work with before that deadline.
Healy said with everyone in agreement, the School Board would wait until the legislation passed and then hold a special meeting to make the date change official. The bill is expected to be approved by the Legislature this week.
The conversation then turned to the ballots and whether they should be mailed to everyone or whether residents should be sent a postcard letting them know to request an absentee ballot. The bill being worked on by the Legislature would allow for the mailing of ballots to all residents. Again, because school and town business is decided jointly in the two towns, officials from both sides wanted to be on the same page for how ballots would be sent out.
Linda Wells, Plainfield's town clerk, didn't want to send everyone a ballot, which was done during the election in November. Wells said sending everyone on the voter checklist a ballot is a lot of work between getting the ballots out, tracking those who have already submitted a ballot and people who were sent a ballot but didn't bring it with them to the polling place. She preferred sending out the post card and then getting ballots to those who request one.
Bobbi Brimblecombe, the town clerk in Marshfield, supported the post card, too, and she wanted it to include information from towns and the school. Brimblecombe said she would like to get the information to the printer by next week and get the mailing out as soon as possible. She said she wanted residents to be able to request ballots sooner rather than later so she isn't receiving ballot requests a few days before the vote.
“The sooner we get the request back, the easier it is for us to manage our workload,” she said.
Brimblecombe said because there won't be an in-person town meeting in Marshfield this year, she wanted to get as much information to residents about what's going on as soon as possible. She said the towns and the school could work on details, such as when informational meetings would be held, and get that to the printer but wait to give the go-ahead to mail the post cards out until the legislation passed.
The boards plan on meeting jointly again Jan. 19 to finalize the changes once the legislation has been signed into law.
