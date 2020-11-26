BERLIN — Just when you thought you'd seen it all, here comes virtual Santa Claus.
Zoom, Zoom, Zoom!
Thanks to the wonders of modern technology and a 55-inch flat-screen television, Black Friday at the Berlin Mall will feature a familiar participant even if Santa isn't in the building, or the country for that matter.
Desperate times call for desperate measures and what's more desperate than a pandemic?
Not much, according to mall manager Kay Nuissl, who spent part of her Thanksgiving decorating the area Santa won't be at today. Or will he?
“We literally have a direct connection to the ‘North Pole’ and cannot let the pandemic interfere with Christmas traditions and the joy Santa brings to central Vermont kiddos” Nuissl said. “This is an ideal arrangement.”
"Ideal" is probably overhyping it, but it is workable, safe, socially distant and oh so 2020.
That's the point, according to Nuissl, who is past her own bout with COVID-19 and sensitve to state guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
"We're trying to be safe and responsible and still bring kids the joy of spending time with Santa," she said.
That annual exercise was going to be different this year regardless because these aren't days when kids can line up to take turns sitting on Santa's lap and whispering what they want for Christmas into his ear.
That was never going to happen.
Couldn't happen.
Shouldn't happen.
What will happen is Santa — the same Santa who has spent the past 20 years swapping stories with children at the Berlin Mall in the run-up to Christmas — will use a tablet to make a series of virtual appearances through Zoom starting at 11 a.m. today.
That's where the flat screen comes in — the one that will be resting on the chair Nuissl dug out of storage Wednesday and placed in the Nutcracker-themed display she decorated Thursday.
Same Santa, same chair, but, thanks to COVID-19 and tech-savvy John Sell, different experience.
When Santa is Zooming — and he will be Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from now until Christmas he'll appear on that 55-inch screen, virtually interacting with children one at a time between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on designated days and posing from afar for photos in the mall's center court.
There will be lights, cameras and, Nuissl hopes, just the right amount of action given limits on crowd sizes. This year's photos will be a bit unconventional — think Santa on a flat screen talking to children seated in front of it. But, the 3x5s they'll be selling for $5 apiece could be must-have keepsakes of a COVID Christmas.
That plan — right down to the life-sized replica of Santa that will be seated in his chair on off days and when he's taking breaks — sounded so much easier to execute on Wednesday. That's when the only thing standing in the way of Nuissl setting the stage for the holiday season experience was some equipment blocking her access to trees, decorations and Santa's chair that were tucked away in storage at the mall.
Then came Thursday, which got off to a soggy start for Nuissl who awoke to a flooded garage because the tenants of the "mother-in-law apartment" at her Hill Street Extension home left the sink water running through the night to thaw out their Thanksgiving turkey.
"It's a mess," Nuissl said, explaining that while there was a lot of water, it thankfully spared the two 68-inch tall Nutcrackers she made to anchor this year's display and stored in her garage.
"The Nutcrackers are safe," said Nuissl who left the mess behind to decorate at the mall Thursday morning, only to find the locks had recently changed to accommodate Central Perks — a 1950s-style café next to Planet Fitness that is scheduled to open for the first time today.
The problem?
Nobody gave Nuissl a copies of the new keys so she couldn't get to the area where she needed to work.
A few frenzied phone calls and several deep breaths later, Nuissl was decorating as she'd planned, waiting for her Nutcrackers to be delivered and readying for Sell, who lives in nearby Barre Town to install and test the pandemic-proof communication system he proposed when it looked like Santa was going to have to bail this year.
"We felt pretty badly it wasn't going to happen," Sell said, noting his own now-grown children treasure the time they've spent with Santa over the years.
Sell said that inspired him to tinker with the virtual alternative he has been testing this week at his Barre Town home and brought to the mall on Thursday afternoon.
It's one that involves a tablet and the Zoom meeting app that will create the interactive connection and Chromecast Santa's real-time image on to the flat screen at the mall, while enabling him to see the children he's talking to.
"Santa won't be there in person, but he'll be there, and he should be pretty close to real size," said Sell, who experimented with different-sized flat screens before settling on the 55-incher.
While Santa will be Zooming from the North Pole, he could just as easily be in, say Quebec, where an older gentler Paul Vachon — "The Butcher" back in his professional wrestling days — is now enjoying retirement with his own tablet at the ready, no place to go as consequence of travel restrictions, and Christmas on the way.
