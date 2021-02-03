BARRE — A couple of confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving people who work out of the public safety building have prompted City Manager Steve Mackenzie to reinforce and enhance workplace protocols that have now been in place for nearly a year.
First reported more than a week ago, Mackenzie said the two cases appear to be unrelated, affected 12 other employees — all of whom have since been cleared — and highlighted the need for continued vigilance in a full-service city with a sizable workforce, but little to no depth in any department.
Mackenzie acknowledged as much in a Tuesday morning memo that was distributed to all city employees outlining “enhanced COVID operations protocols.”
“I was really just trying to raise the consciousness,” Mackenzie said on Wednesday.
Concerned about “complacency” and the potential for “increasingly virulent virus mutations” to arrive in Vermont, Mackenzie said the two confirmed cases were a wake-up call.
“Now is not the time to let our guard down,” he said.
Both confirmed cases involved people who work on the police side of the public safety building, though one is employed by the city’s department of buildings and community services.
Police Chief Tim Bombardier said the latter employee is due back to work on Monday; the former, who was diagnosed sooner, already has been cleared and returned to duty.
So have all 12 other employees — including two fire department personnel — who were considered “contacts.” All were briefly quarantined, tested and cleared.
“Everybody was negative,” Bombardier said.
Though the public safety building was a common denominator, Mackenzie said it didn’t appear the virus spread within the workplace.
“To the best of my knowledge they were two separate sources,” he said.
Still, Mackenzie said the ripple effect of the positive cases could have had a more disruptive effect on one or more departments warranting a reminder about the need to follow protocols and his directive that staff assigned to or working out of the public safety building stay away from City Hall unless they are responding to an emergency.
Mackenzie said arrangements have been made to transfer documents between buildings as needed until he lifts the restriction.
Meanwhile, Mackenzie is requiring all employees to wear masks that are double-lined, or provide equivalent protection at all times, unless they are in a private room with the door closed. Also, he issued a reminder that employees experiencing any COVID symptoms should stay home. He indicated there had been recent “lapses” with respect to that protocol.
Mackenzie is asking all city employees to be temperature checked and “proactively” questioned by a designated “screener” or their supervisor before reporting to their workstations and has instructed those workstations be sanitized at least once per shift.
Mackenzie said department heads have been encouraged to promote remote working and the use of “split-shifts” when possible.
“We’ve been at this for almost 12 months, and I want to get away from any complacency that might have been setting in,” he said.
