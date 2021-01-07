BURLINGTON — A Burlington man, who federal officials say made possible threats toward the distribution process for COVID-19 vaccine shots throughout Vermont, was ordered held Thursday as a danger to the community.
Aaron R. Loucks, 27, is under the belief the government and the “deep state” are after him and he has indicated he thinks the COVID-19 screening precautions are part of the government conspiracy to gain control over the population, federal court records show.
The six written notes from Loucks appear to have numerous targets, including Walgreen’s and CVS pharmacies, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said.
Also mentioned are the Vermont Air National Guard in South Burlington, multiple Army National Guard sites in Vermont, New York and New Hampshire and the health officers in a dozen Vermont towns, the ATF said.
U. S. Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy agreed during a hearing Thursday with a request by the prosecution for a mental health examination to determine whether Loucks is competent to help in his defense. There was some question where the exam will happen.
Assistant Federal Public Defender Elizabeth Quinn objected to the exam request, noting she thought it was premature. Quinn also objected when Conroy ruled it would be conducted at a federal medical facility at Fort Devens, Massachusetts.
Quinn wanted a local exam. She said she was concerned about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases at the Massachusetts medical facility.
“We’d like face-to-face,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugenia A.P. Cowles said about any examination. She said she questioned if that was possible in Vermont, but noted the Federal Bureau of Prisons was willing to work on in-person exam.
Quinn said she and her assistant have not had troubling communicating with Loucks, but acknowledged the mental health issue is “a fluid concept.”
Conroy said he would give the two lawyers until Monday afternoon to try to find a mutual agreement about the site of the exam.
Loucks, formerly of Charlotte and Shelburne, appeared for the brief hearing in Burlington on Thursday afternoon. He had refused to participate by video for the hearing when first scheduled on Tuesday.
No plea was entered because it is an initial hearing to set bail and formally learn about the federal criminal complaint. If a grand jury indicts him on the charge, a plea will be requested by the court.
The ATF charged Loucks in a 10-page federal complaint Monday with possessing a firearm while also being involved in drug use. There is evidence of LSD and marijuana use in recent weeks, ATF Special Agent Eric Brimo said in court papers.
If convicted, Loucks could face up to 10 years in prison followed by federal supervised release that could include mandated mental health and substance abuse treatment.
The defense did not object to the request to detain Loucks.
Quinn told Conroy she might ask for reconsideration of the detention order once the defense has time to develop a possible release plan. Conroy indicated any reconsideration would come after the mental exam.
In his detention order, Conroy did note Loucks has a history of violence and past issues with alcohol or substance abuse. He said the weight of the evidence made the case strong.
“Loucks has a history of substance abuse complicated by a complex mental health profile,” Cowles had said in her request to detain the defendant.
“His recent behavior — smashing the windows of a Church street business, writing notes regarding plans to interfere with the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and repeatedly obtaining firearms — suggest he is in a current downward spiral,” she wrote.
That downward spiral resulted in a series of recent incidents and Loucks eventually being taken into custody in mid-December when he arrived with a firearm at a Shelburne residence belonging to a cooperating witness, records show.
He was detained Dec. 16 after a state judge issued an emergency mental health order. Quinn told the court Thursday the state was prepared to release him from the involuntary hospitalization. He was later arrested.
Brimo said Loucks purchased one of two guns seized in the case at M&R Guns & Ammo on Gore Road in Highgate on Dec. 13. Federal agents put a trace on the Taurus semi-automatic pistol after it was seized by Shelburne Police Dec. 16, the ATF said.
An additional firearm, a Colt M4 Carbine, 5.56 caliber AR-style rifle, also was later turned into Shelburne Police by a family member of Loucks due to concern for him possessing it, the ATF said.
Brimo determined that rifle was purchased by Loucks at the Powderhorn Outdoor Sports Center on Williston Road in Williston along with ammunition and several firearm accessories on Nov. 30.
Brimo said witnesses said they were troubled by the deteriorating mental status for Loucks, his involvement in violent incidents, and his desires to obtain firearms.
Loucks has been held at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield since shortly after his arrest in conjunction with state police.
The ATF said the arrest came after working with Burlington, South Burlington and Shelburne Police, along with conversations with members of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, the Vermont Intelligence Center, and the U.S. Marshals Service, which is the federal agency responsible for security of vaccine distribution efforts.
