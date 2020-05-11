BARRE — It may not have been a casualty of COVID-19, but a local pharmacy that quietly closed late last month doesn’t have a post-pandemic future.
The Medicine Shoppe is closed for good.
That isn’t news to most customers of the pharmacy that closed its doors April 22, nor to those who’ve noticed the sign above the South Main Street storefront has been removed.
However, it took some time for the word to spread, and owners of the former pharmacy posted the news on its Facebook page May 1.
By then customer prescriptions had already been confidentially transferred to the CVS pharmacy on the Barre-Montpelier Road.
Not all customers were happy about the transfer of their prescriptions to the pharmacy in neighboring Berlin and many have sought to have them transferred to the Walgreen’s pharmacy on North Main Street, which has posted notices explaining the need to absorb additional customers of the Medicine Shoppe has created some unexpected delays.
Another Medicine Shoppe — this one in Walden, New York — was scheduled to close permanently at the end of business Monday, according to a notice posted on the pharmacy’s Facebook page earlier that afternoon. The pharmacist there said customers prescriptions were being transferred to a nearby Rite Aid and that the Barre and Walden pharmacies were linked. He did not elaborate.
A fixture on South Main Street for nearly 35 years, The Medicine Shoppe in Barre was owned locally for two decades, but had changed hands at least twice since 2006. At the time it was closed, its listed owner was Barre Pharmacy LLC. Members of the limited liability corporation include Jaimin, Mayur and Tejas Patel, all of New York.
Mayur Patel is the registered agent of the Walden Pharmacy LLC, which is the listed owner of The Medicine Shoppe in Walden, New York.
