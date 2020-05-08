Editor’s Note: This occasional column by Bronwyn Fryer highlights the special people who are helping others during the coronavirus crisis. To nominate someone who you think should be profiled, send an email to news@timesargus.com
On a cloudy day in April, Kristina Kane – outfitted in a green scarf, her windblown red-brown hair offset with a fresh yellow daffodil – holds up a hand-puppet of a monkey wearing an artist’s beret and paint-spashed apron. “Welcome to Artful Thursday with me, Mrs. Kane,” she says to a video camera, “and my wonderful art teacher assistant, Michelangelo the Monkey!”
Today, she says, her online kindergarten-to-4th-grade art class is going to celebrate Earth Day. After showing a brief video with pictures of our blue planet, she offers her young viewers and their families a choice of Earth-Day-related assignments. Would they like to learn how to make baskets with a local Abenaki artist? Create paint brushes with twigs and paint with mud? Listen to a story about the famous photographer Ansel Adams? Make a mask to celebrate All Species Day? Build a sculpture from materials pulled from trash or recycling bins?
Kane, a 36-year-old who has worked at Montpelier’s Union Elementary School for eight years, has become a lifeline for some 450 students and their families, as well as others who can’t yet return to school or work. Working on a team with the music, technology, P.E. teachers and guidance counselors, Kane brings weekly art lessons into the homes of her students.
Research has shown that making has an especially therapeutic effect for people who are traumatized, and in this time of crisis and isolation, art is fulfilling an especially healing role, whether we realize it or not. Even for those with slight artistic ability, something as simple as using coloring book for 45 minutes a day can bring significant relief from stress. For many of her students, Kane’s weekly art classes offer a fun respite from the fear and uncertainty of these times.
Kane distributes her videos via the school’s website (uesdailyspecial.blogspot.com), which registered more than 5,000 hits last month. Kane says her students are especially excited by the slide shows of their artworks that she posts on the page as well as on social media. In one project, students made pictures with positive, colorful messages (“Hang in there!” “Ghost hug!” “Stay safe!” and so on) that they displayed in their home windows for passersby to see.
Kane juggles her time carefully. She’s up late at night editing and posting her videos, and up early in the morning, too. She and her husband, who works in the office of Attorney General T.J. Donovan, tag-team as they work at home and raise their 15-month-old daughter. In addition, she hosts office hours on Google Hangouts, where her students play Pictionary with her, talk about their projects, and tell her what’s going on in their lives.
Kane said she finds that she is connecting with children and their families in quite personal ways, since they can see the interior of one another's homes. “I am trying to help them through this difficult time by listening and by communicating that we care about them,” she says. “We want them to know that we support them are here for them.”
Consider signing up to volunteer to support the state’s response to COVID-19: https://vermont.gov/volunteer
Bronwyn Fryer is a writer who lives in Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.