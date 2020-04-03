MONTPELIER – The Vermont Secretary of State’s office is allowing municipal elections to postponed in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
According to a news release, Secretary of State Jim Condos has issued a directive stating “any municipality that has an upcoming annual meeting or other election that is mandated to be held on or by a certain date, either by charter, article of agreement, other governing document, or by the provisions of 17 V.S.A. §2643 or §2661, may cancel that election and hold it on a different date in the year 2020 as determined by the municipality.”
The decision to postpone an upcoming municipal election is a local decision and must be made by the legislative body of the municipality, which may now meet and do so remotely under temporary revisions to the state’s open meeting law.
To protect the rights of local voters, language in the directive mandates “any such canceled election shall be held as soon as possible when it may be safely done so as deemed by the municipality, and the rights of any petitioners shall be preserved until such time as the election is held.”
