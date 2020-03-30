Editor’s note: Each week during this economic crisis, The Times Argus will publish a brief story by Bronwyn Fryer about someone who is struggling financially in the face of the pandemic and business shutdowns. If you would like to nominate someone to profile, email news@timesargus.com with the candidate’s name, contact information and a brief description of their situation. Please put Life on the Edge in the subject line.
Life was already a struggle for 35-year old Elaine Ball before the COVID-19 epidemic hit. She earned just over $1,000 a month from a part-time job at the Unitarian Universalist church in Montpelier. Her bank charged her an $28 overdraft fee when her rent checks bounced. The same thing happened at grocery stores, so she stopped using checks.
“Every time a check from my part-time job was direct deposited into my account, it barely covered the bank fees and negative balance. I may have $20 or even $50 in my account for one or two days, but then it’s depleted in less than a week, when payments for my car lease and insurance come due. Even though I have cut my expenses down to nothing more than shelter, food, and transportation, I still do not have enough to make those basic payments,” Ball said.
Ball shouldn’t be in this position. She’s smart, funny, sociable and highly educated, with multiple degrees from the University of Utah and has a Teaching English As a Second Language certificate and lots of organizational skills. But she struggles with terrible, chronic headaches that can leave her flattened, as well as depression and anxiety.
These mental and physical conditions have made it difficult for her to find and hold a full-time job and earn a stable income. After a long-distance move to Vermont in 2016 and a divorce that left her psychologically and financially shattered, she found herself jumping around among a dozen part-time jobs: barista/cashier; pre-school teacher; private French teacher; foster parent; bookseller; substitute library Clerk; grocery bagger; house cleaner; pet and house sitter; nanny/child-care provider; personal care assistant.
She’s often hit bottom. “Last winter, I was unable to make enough money to continue putting gas in my car. One day ran out of gas about a mile from home and had to start walking, in the dead of winter and dark of night. A kind stranger stopped to give me a ride home, but all winter I was constantly terrified that I may die out in the cold one day simply because I didn’t have enough money to put gas in my car,” she said.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down businesses in Vermont, Ball’s stress level has gone through the roof. “Almost every opportunity for ‘side gigs’ I had has ended or been canceled because people are practicing social distancing, keeping their kids at home, and attempting to work from home,” she says. “I have become increasingly desperate and anxious. And all of a sudden all of my friends and family are also stressed — even those who have higher-paying jobs, reliable transportation, own their homes, and have savings. Nobody has any idea what’s going to happen.”
Ball is grateful to her friends in the church, who she said are like family to her. She hopes that people overwhelmed by stress, anxiety, depression and mental and physical disorders can be given money, food and help for improving their lives.
Financial ResourcesVermont Economic Services: 1-800-479-6151
Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development COVID page for businesses/employees/unemployment
Coronavirus and Forbearance Info for Students, Borrowers, and Parents
https://studentaid.gov/announcements-events/coronavirus
North Country Federal Credit Union Launches COVID-19 Financial Relief Loans. Existing members of North Country Federal Credit Union whose income is affected by COVID-19 could be eligible to receive loans of up to $5,000.
VSECU has a Member Emergency Loan Fund and is offering a $2,000 loan with a 24-month loan term and an annual percentage rate APR as low as 0% to help Vermonters cover lost or reduced income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Food ResourcesSchool Meals: Most districts are providing meals to students during this closure. If your family’s financial situation changes you can apply or re-apply for free school meals at any time during the school year, even if you have not qualified in the past. Contact your school for an application.
WIC: WIC gives you access to healthy foods, nutrition education and counseling, and breastfeeding support. visit https://www.healthvermont.gov/family/wic or text ‘ VTWIC’ to 5-11 85
3SquaresVT: visit www.vtfoodbank.org/nurture-people/3squaresvt, call 855-855-6181 or text VFBSNAP to 85511. You can also visit https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/3SquaresVT
Hunger Free Vermont Resources Website: https://www.hungerfreevt.org/news/coronavirus
Meal Programs for Older Vermonters: 1-800-642-5119.
Food assistance through the Vermont Foodbank network: visit vtfoodbank.org/gethelp or call 1-800-585-2265.
Tool for networking within the Vermont food system https://foodfightvt.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.