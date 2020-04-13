Libraries may not open, but they aren’t exactly closed, either.
While they have closed their doors to the public under Gov. Phil Scott’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, Vermont’s libraries are working to offer as much as they can online.
Rutland Free Library, for example, initially offered a curbside service, but has discontinued that. Librarian Randal Smathers said the big new offering is a video streaming service called Kanopy.
“It’s not a direct competitor to something like Netflix,” Smathers said. “It offers a wider range of things you’re not likely to find on a regular service.”
The library’s website has added a COVID-19 information page. In addition, overdue fines are suspended until at least two weeks after the library reopens for regular service. Programs are being done on video, like children’s story time, or the midday yoga classes.
The Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier has taken a similar approach to its formerly in-person programming.
“We’ve been doing our weekly story time on Facebook Live and then linking that to our website,” said co-director Carolyn Brennan. “We’re done a lot to beef up our website. We have a lot of free resources and informational resources available to patrons online and we’ve been ramping up our social media.”
Brennan said the Vermont Department of Libraries made recommendations during the early warning signs of the pandemic that libraries have plans in place. “We put a lot of time and a lot of thought and a lot of care into how we could continue to offer services,” she said. “People have been very grateful for everything we’ve been able to offer, and they have been very kind while we’ve explained how traditional library services have had to change very rapidly.”
Loren Polk, director of Aldrich Public Library in Barre, said Aldrich was putting more of its book budget into digital books, and they were offering tech support for people who have trouble with various devices.
“We are answering the phones,” she said. “We had the phone system forwarded, and between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., if you call the library, you’ll get someone.”
Polk said with more people using ebooks, the library’s staff is starting to pick up on differences in the way people use ebooks and regular books. For example, she said, people are more likely to browse physical cookbooks, whereas with an e-books they read are more likely to read with earnest. Also, she said people seem to fall along a fiction-nonfiction divide, preferring physical books of one and ebooks of another.
“We redesigned our website very recently,” she said. “Last year, we decided to purchase World Books online instead of a physical set of encyclopedias. Who knew that would be so helpful.”
Yes, there is still a place for the World Book Encyclopedia in the era of Wikipedia.
“Wikipedia is a phenomenal source of information ... but if you’re looking for something that gives you a general understanding of the subject, World Book is still the go-to for school kids,” Polk said.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
