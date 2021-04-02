MONTPELIER — The state's top health official says he's “very concerned” with the direction the state is heading in combating the novel coronavirus pandemic.
At Gov. Phil Scott's regular Friday news conference, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Vermont is now seeing new cases reaching 200 per day. There were over 200 new cases reported Thursday and Friday. This comes after Vermont reported 251 cases, a record high, on March 31. That number was increased to 260 new cases in a single day on March 31 after some late-reported test results were added in.
Levine said he remains optimistic when it comes to the state's future.
“The future is very near,” he said. “But when it comes to the present, frankly, I am very concerned.”
A week ago, there were 26 people hospitalized with the virus. That number, as of Friday, was 35. Levine noted the number of people in the intensive care unit has been cut in half, from four to two.
The state's positivity rate is 2.2%. It had been less than 2% for the vast majority of the pandemic. Levine said the rate is still quite low when compared to other places.
He said state officials are seeing more community transmission.
“The bottom line is, Vermont is no longer the one green state in a map of red COVID cases across the U.S. We are just like all the other states in our region, a region that is currently doing even worse than some other parts of the country, with more disease circulating right now,” Levine said.
He said a big part of why the virus is spreading more is because there are two variants of the virus in the state, which are more transmissible. He said the so-called B-117 or the “United Kingdom variant” has been found in Chittenden, Franklin, Rutland, Caledonia and Windham Counties. The commissioner said so-called B-1429, a variant first discovered in California, has been found in Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle Counties.
Levine said only a certain number of tests are checked for the variants, so even if a variant hasn't been found in a certain county yet, residents should still assume it's circulating.
According to the state's vaccine dashboard, nearly 39% of Vermont's eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Levine said vaccinated people have a strong immunity against the variants.
“But keep in mind, it's not just the variant strains that are responsible for what we are seeing. It is also our behaviors and the risks we either choose or not choose to assume in a time when these more transmissible variants are becoming the dominant strains. It's the choices we make every day and how we live our lives that will have some of the greatest impact on the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths we will see over the coming weeks,” Levine said.
Levine said everyone is tired from dealing with the pandemic and seeing high case numbers now can be demoralizing. But he urged residents it's not too late and cases can come back down if they act now.
He said residents only have to hold out a few more weeks until April 19 when everyone 16 years old and older can sign up for the vaccine. The vaccines currently available can only be given to those aged 16 and older because they haven't been approved for people younger than that.
Those aged 40 and older can start signing up for the vaccine Monday.
The governor said he had hoped to announce his reopening plans Friday that would provide a blueprint for what guidance will look like through July 4, a date Scott and President Joe Biden have set as a goal to have things back to as close to normal as possible. The governor said that announcement will have to wait until next week because of the increased cases.
