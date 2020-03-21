Chances are, this has been one of the most challenging weeks of your life.
During the course of the week (including today), we have been using articles to explore not just the impacts of COVID-19 on our public health system, but on the other facets of our life. Whether it is school, church, addiction treatment, shopping, socializing or just getting around town. Everything we took for granted takes extra thought.
We are living in a mindfulness we usually take for granted.
Likewise, we are talking about scary things: sickness, job loss, personal finances, depression. There is a fear, an edge in our voices. We can joke about toilet paper, but then the joke slips away and a certain reality sets in like a painful jab in the arm. A punch buggy of shame?
But there is something about what is happening that is also grounding. COVID-19 might actually be doing us a favor by providing us with teachable moments. Jeff Danziger’s editorial cartoon today reminds us not just about community, but also that across generations we are taking stock. We have been forced to slow down to remember just how much humanity matters. When routines are snapped, we find perspective. How we choose to adapt points to the kind of people that we are, or strive to be.
With that in mind, we also must be mindful that our kids are watching our every move right now — in part out of fear, part out of boredom, and part out of learning.
Kathleen Kesson, of Barre, emailed us a paper she wrote that looks at the effects of how families cope in crises like COVID-19. Kesson is a professor emerita at LIU-Brooklyn, and is the former director of the John Dewey Project on Progressive Education at UVM. Currently she is director of education at Goddard College.
At a 20,000-foot level, Kesson notes “this crisis may demand that we work tirelessly to eradicate the deep inequalities that have come to represent our (United States) society. It’s hard to consider the Big Picture when personal crises demand immediate attention. For many families the present crisis revolves around questions ...”
But she believes there are things we can do at a very fundamental level. Some of the ideas are grounded in that snapping of routine and curricula.
Get outside. “Indigenous scholars and educators teach us that the land itself is the best teacher. If you have any access at all to the surrounding countryside or a body of water, go there. Right now. Listen for the birds, watch for signs of spring, feel the wind brush against your face, smell the forest floor. … The world is facing multiple ecological crises, of which COVID-19 is only the most apparent at the moment. To survive and thrive, young people will need to become attuned to the deep interconnectedness of all species and the wisdom that the land has to offer us.”
Play. It’s not just for pre-schoolers, she says. “Play is freely chosen. Play is pleasurable. Play is engaging, engrossing, spontaneous, imaginative, self-directed, experimental, improvisational, purposeful, absorbing and transformative. It is a negotiation between the inner world of the child and the environment. In play, we try on the world and see how it fits. Isn’t this what learning should be all about?”
Tell stories. “Unhook from the screen for as much time each day as you can bear. Tell your children stories — stories of their grandparents and their great grandparents, how they lived, the challenges they met. Tell them about your life before kids. What were your visions and your dreams? What do you care deeply about? Look at family pictures, laugh and remember. Relationship is probably the most significant aspect of learning,” she writes.
Most importantly, do things together. “Peel vegetables, start a compost pile, make a cake, plant seeds in pots and put them in a sunny window ... play board games, make board games. Our kids learned many of their basic math skills playing Yahtzee. Fold laundry. Teach your kids to sew on buttons. If you are alert to it, there’s a lot of learning that can happen in everyday tasks,” she writes.
And read aloud to one another — not just short snippets, go for chapter books. Big ones. Or try taking things apart. “Hopefully you have a few basic tools around — hammer, screwdrivers, etc. There’s a lot to learn from looking at the innards of objects,” she suggests.
Lastly, don’t panic if your child complains that “I’m bored.” Kesson notes that boredom can be productive. “Children are by nature curious about the world and eager to learn new things. Pardon me for saying it, but schooling, with its curriculum mandates, lesson plans, pacing calendars, Carnegie units, and assignments tends to eradicate these healthy natural instincts.”
So, how do we create strong communities? What do we collectively value? How can we build networks of support so that all are cared for? Kesson’s answer: Do it together.
