MONTPELIER — Congressional and state leaders say they are committed to investing in the state’s nursing industry with Vermont dealing with a nursing shortage that’s been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Sen. Bernie Sanders was joined by Gov. Phil Scott and state Senate Pro Tempore Becca Balint on the steps of the State House Monday to discuss the state’s nursing issues.
Sanders thanked health care providers for the work they’ve been doing for the past two years.
“They’re working night and day. They’re under enormous stress and they are, in fact, in this unprecedented moment in our history, in terms of public health, they are true heroines and heroes and they are saving lives every day,” Sanders said.
He said like other states in the country, Vermont has been dealing with a nursing shortage that predates the pandemic. Sanders said the pandemic has exacerbated the shortage to the point that the state is now in a crisis.
“The simple truth is that patients are not getting the quality care they need because there are not enough nurses to provide that care,” he said.
Sanders said that applies to the state’s hospitals, nursing homes and nearly every other type of health care facility.
He said there are about 15,000 nurses in the state currently. Sanders said Vermont will need about 9,000 more over the next five years to fill the current shortages and to replace those who are expected to retire or leave the profession.
He said the goal is to have about 25,000 nurses at all levels by the year 2027.
Sanders said one of the biggest factors in the nursing shortage is a lack of educators in the state’s nursing schools. He said the good news is there are plenty of young people who want to get into nursing. He said the problem is they are being turned away from schools that don’t have spots for them.
Sanders said there are about 75 full-time nursing instructors in the state. He said that number needs to be increased to at least 125 to accommodate the amount of nurses the state needs.
He said the lack of educators in nursing comes from a lack of pay.
“We pay them abysmally,” he said.
Sanders said nurses looking to get into teaching often have to take a pay cut to do so. He said the average salary for a nurse educator is about $65,000, which is significantly less than what they can earn working as a nurse.
To help make up the nursing shortage, he said the state is spending $75 million a year on traveling nurses who come to Vermont for a short period of time for work and then leave.
“These traveling nurses receive salaries that are many times higher than our local, permanent nurses receive,” he said.
Sanders said instead of spending money on nurses that will be part of a long-term, sustainable workforce, Vermont is spending large sums of money on people who will end up leaving the state.
He suggested creating loan repayment programs and scholarships to incentivize people, including those from out-of-state, to come start a nursing career here.
Sanders said he looked forward to working with the governor, the Legislature and the rest of the Vermont Congressional delegation to do everything they can to get the resources the state needs.
Scott said he believes one of the most important topics the Legislature will take on, as the session is about to start back up, is the state’s shrinking workforce. He said for years he’s discussed the state’s aging population which has led to where things are today, noting the pandemic made things much worse.
He said with congressional support, the state has worked hard the past two years to stabilize the health care system, to prop up hospitals, issue hazard pay and cover pandemic-related costs.
Scott said even though the state has one of the lowest hospitalization rates in the country when it comes to the coronavirus, the lack of staff has significantly contributed to the health care system being under stress.
Scott said the state hasn’t been able to replace those who retire, which is especially true for nurses.
“And it’s forcing us to spend a ridiculous amount of money on traveling nurses to keep the system afloat,” the governor said.
In his budget address later this month, Scott said he will put forward initiatives to strengthen the existing health care workforce and grow it.
He said his budget adjustment proposed in December includes nearly $18 million for training, recruitment and retention for home- and community-based health care providers.
Scott said this week he will propose an additional $15 million for retention bonuses, grants to support employers and training and retaining new nursing graduates. He said the funding will also focus on attracting international nurses.
He said he knows his team doesn’t have all the answers so he, too, is looking forward to working with the legislature and the state’s congressional delegation on this issue.
Balint said nurses have been working for the past two years on keeping residents safe from the virus while also putting themselves at risk. She said in speaking with some of the state’s nurses, she knows they have worked long, stressful hours day after day.
“Your jobs were always demanding, but this pandemic has stretched many of you to your limits. There are no words to adequately describe our gratitude,” Balint said.
She said the state needs to be aggressive in addressing the nursing shortage. She said it is not acceptable that there are people who want to be nurses in Vermont and aren’t able to due to a lack of space in nursing schools.
Balint said over the past year, with Scott’s assistance using federal funds Sanders helped secure, officials invested $4 million into the state’s nursing programs. She said the investments made have been extremely popular. She said the state needs to continue to work with nursing schools to increase the number of slots available to perspective nursing students.
“And we need to address the needs of students already in our nursing programs to make sure they can afford to complete the programs,” Balint said.
She said it’s her hope that the legislature and Scott will continue working together to meet this need.
