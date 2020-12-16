Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.