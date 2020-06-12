MONTPELIER — While waiting for the Legislature to release the first phase of immediate economic relief, Gov. Phil Scott has announced his second phase aimed at long-term recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic.
On May 20, the governor announced his plan to spend $400 million from the $1.25 billion the state received from the CARES Act on economic relief. Scott’s first phase called for spending $310 million for immediate relief for those economically impacted by the virus that causes COVID-19. At his regular news conference Friday, he talked about his plan for the remaining $90 million.
But not before expressing his displeasure with the Legislature in taking as long as it has in addressing the first round of funding. The governor said his administration worked for weeks on the proposal and included legislators in the process in the hope it would be approved quickly and largely intact.
“Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that’s going to be the case,” Scott said.
The governor said the current proposal from the Legislature only includes about a third of what Scott wanted to spend.
“So while I’m appreciative of the Legislature moving forward with something, even if it is a reduced amount, I’m hoping that they will get back to work on the remaining $300 million quickly. Because the fact is, while this pandemic has impacted everyone in the state, it’s crippled small businesses. The folks who provide the jobs families rely on and generate the revenue we need for the services we provide in state government,” he said.
Scott said part of the reason the Legislature has reduced the amount he proposed is because they want to use some of the funds to make up for any shortfall in the state budget. That’s currently not allowed by the federal government for CARES Act funds, but legislators are hoping that changes in the near future.
The governor said some businesses are weeks or days away from bankruptcy. He said they can’t wait another month or two.
“If we don’t fix this now, we’re going to have this systemic problem in years to come. I mean it just seems so basic to me that if we don’t protect the businesses now and protect those jobs that are associated with those businesses, a year or two from now, we’ll be suffering,” he said.
The governor said while he’d like to have more money distributed now, he would support and would not veto the package proposed by the Legislature because something is better than nothing, and he doesn’t want to delay the process further.
Joan Goldstein, commissioner of the state Department of Economic Development, spoke about the governor’s second phase for economic relief. The plan is to use $55.5 million of the $90 million for financial assistance in the form of grants and seed capital to help prevent foreclosures, bankruptcies and the deterioration of the sectors and communities in which those businesses operate.
Goldstein said the pandemic has shown how necessary broadband internet access is to those in the state. This second phase includes $20 million to expand broadband access in Vermont.
The phase also includes $11 million for grants, resources and technical assistance for housing and community recovery. Some of that money will go towards keeping households from going into foreclosure.
And another $3.5 million would be used for modernizing regulatory programs and environmental permitting tools, going from a paper-based to web-based system.
