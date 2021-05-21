MONTPELIER — Vermont lawmakers are done. Their first-ever remote session closed out Friday evening.
According to Vermont Public Radio, Senate President Becca Balint called it “a session for the history books.”
Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, thanked lawmakers for their work, noting the significance of what they have achieved during this once-in-a-century public health crisis.
Lawmakers passed a $7 billion state budget that includes investments in broadband, affordable housing, climate initiatives and other longstanding policy priorities.
The administration worked closely with the Democratic leadership in the Legislature to pass historic investments, including $190 million for housing, $150 million for broadband and $50 million to mitigate climate change this year with intent language to ensure future investments in priority areas for the state’s recovery. These investments were funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, the state’s General Fund surplus and other federal funds.
Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, who presided over the Senate this session, said at adjournment, “Nothing about this session has been normal or easy. Vermonters have, and continue to, struggle as have senators who have suffered great personal loss. Despite these challenges, personal loss and struggle, this body demonstrated the resilience, endurance, adaptability and strength of our Vermont democracy.”
“Today, like my colleagues, I know I’m thinking about all the families across Vermont who have lost a loved one from the virus, or from other terrible affliction, and they didn’t have time to grieve,” Balint was quoted by VPR.
“Dealing with grief and loss during this pandemic in this time of social distancing has been incredibly cruel.”
It truly was historic.
A year ago, with economic activity at a pandemic-induced standstill, elected officials were contemplating what sorts of austerity measures would be needed to offset the massive decline projected for state revenues.
According to VPR, a series of federal coronavirus relief packages have since pumped more than $7 billion into the Vermont economy. And the record-high budget approved by lawmakers Friday includes unprecedented increases for programs and services across state government.
The $190 million set aside for affordable housing initiatives by lawmakers this year is without precedent, according to Seelig.
And lawmakers had the capacity for game-changing investments in broadband, climate change and water quality, as well.
Lawmakers’ work this session wasn’t limited to fiscal matters and coronavirus mitigation strategies. VPR noted that lawmakers approved legislation that:
— Makes voting by mail permanent for general elections.
— Prohibits sex offenders from using a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity as a legal defense.
— Eliminates the statute of limitations for child sexual assault.
— Declares racism a public health emergency.
— Creates a new oversight entity to address racial disparities in the health care system.
— And makes it illegal to engage in sexual activity with someone who’s impaired by drugs or alcohol.
In his comments, the governor also highlighted critical investments in economic recovery and downtown development, which will help strengthen local economies and level the economic playing field from county to county — a top priority for his administration.
“(Today), we look forward to a future that is much brighter than we would have thought possible just six, 12 or maybe even 24 months ago, pre-pandemic,” he said. “Thank you all and congratulations on a job well done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.