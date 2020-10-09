MONTPELIER -- It's been a month since K-12 schools started back up in Vermont and officials say it's been going well with more schools moving back to in-person teaching.
Officials also are working on guidance for winter sports, though wrestling and indoor track may not happen this year.
At his regular Friday news conference, Gov. Phil Scott noted the school year started one month ago, on Sept. 8, after shutting down in March owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“So we wanted to reflect on all the hard work that's made the return to school possible. As well, to remind folks of what we must do to keep our schools open in order to have in-person learning both continue and expand,” Scott said.
The governor said there have been a handful of students who have tested positive for the virus, four to be exact, and the pandemic is far from over. But he said schools have responded quickly to prevent the virus from spreading inside schools.
“The fact that we're getting this right, getting kids back into the classroom with their teachers and managing the risks of this virus is one of the proudest achievements since all of this began. And most of this credit belongs to all of you, everyday Vermonters doing the right thing,” he said.
The governor said schools reflect their surroundings. He said if the virus is suppressed in the community, the chances of an outbreak at the school are low. The governor again told residents to “remain vigilant” by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, staying home when sick, washing hands frequently and getting a flu shot.
Dan French, state secretary of education, said more schools are moving toward in-person instruction. French said Burlington has announced its elementary schools are moving to in-person teaching four days a week, and Mill River Schools in North Clarendon recently announced it would be moving from completely remote to in-person learning later this month and in early November.
French said he recently spoke with John Castle, superintendent of North Country Supervisory Union, who told him Castle had run into one of his kindergarten teachers over the weekend and she told him, “It almost feels normal.”
“I think things are starting to feel more normal in our districts because of all the hard work people put into the preparation this summer. They had planned well and now feel more comfortable operating their schools under these conditions,” French said.
Though the secretary cautioned even if a vaccine becomes available, he expects schools to remain under the state's safety protocols for some time, possibly until the end of the school year.
French said officials have worked on guidance for the winter sports season. He said the considerations for starting those sports back up are more complex than the fall sports season, which kicked off two weeks ago because winter sports take place indoors.
Officials had hoped to publish the state's guidance for winter sports by Oct. 15, but he said the guidance will now come at the end of the month.
“This means practices for winter sports will likely start after Thanksgiving and games and competitions will likely begin after the first of the year,” he said.
He said the guidance will be similar to fall sports, where there will be general provisions for all sports, as well as specific guidance for individual sports.
Because of the high degree of physical contact, the secretary said there likely won't be a wrestling season. The same may be true for indoor track, which he said consists of a large amount of people gathering indoors during its meets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.