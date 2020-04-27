BURLINGTON – A judge has ordered a South Burlington business and its owner to stop selling surgical masks with a large markup in what Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan is calling a “price-gouging scheme.”
Earlier this month, Donovan announced he had filed a lawsuit against Big Brother Security Programs, and its owner Shelley Palmer, of Williston. He said Palmer had imported surgical masks from China that cost $0.10 each and then sold those masks to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin for $2.50 each, a mark up 2400%. Palmer has denied what he did was price gouging, saying it was a business decision and the hospital agreed to the price for the masks.
On Monday, Donovan announced in a news release Judge Helen Toor granted his preliminary injunction barring Palmer and his company from selling surgical masks or any other personal protective medical equipment at inflated prices.
The judge said in her decision “selling crucial personal protective equipment (PPE) desperately needed to save lives during a health emergency at a 2400% markup is an unconscionable act in violation of public policy.”
Donovan said Palmer can continue to sell the masks, but at a “reasonable rate” with a markup up to 10%. He would also have to provide Donovan's office with notice and documentation of the sales. Palmer has until April 30 to respond to the judge's order if he is to sell masks, according to the release.
Anyone looking to report potential price gouging can call the Attorney General’s office’s Consumer Assistance Program at 1-800-649-2424 or AGO.CAP@vermont.gov.
