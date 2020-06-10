BARRE — A judge has revoked a Northfield man’s right to bail after he allegedly tried to get his victim to change her story.
Branden D. Premont, 26, has pleaded not guilty in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, second-degree aggravated domestic assault due to having a prior domestic assault conviction, obstruction of justice and violating an abuse prevention order and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and violating conditions of release. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. He is currently being held at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
Premont had initially been ordered held without bail after his arraignment in March, but his attorney, Corby Gary, had filed a motion seeking his client’s release. Gary argued Premont’s right to a speedy trial had been violated due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The state Supreme Court has suspended all jury trials in criminal matters until September at the earliest. But since he was held without bail, Premont had a right to a trial within 60 days of being held.
That didn’t happen and Judge Mary Morrissey decided to hold Premont on $30,000 bail instead. But prior to the hearing on Premont’s potential release, Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault filed more charges against Premont saying he tried to get his victim in the assault case to change her story.
For the domestic assault charges, the victim told police Premont had dumped a pot of boiling macaroni and cheese on her during an argument in February. The victim showed police pictures of the severe burns she suffered on her chest, according to court records.
The victim told police she was afraid Premont was going to kill her.
She also showed police videos of Premont being verbally abusive and destroying the residence they lived in, according to court records. Police said one of the videos showed Premont throwing what appeared to be a table leg at the victim.
The victim told police about another incident in February where Premont slapped her in the face and threatened her with a gun.
For the obstruction of justice and violating an abuse prevention order and conditions of release charges, police said Premont has been in contact with the victim after his arraignment on the assault charges in March. According to court records, Premont was asking others to contact the victim on his behalf and wrote letters to her.
Police said the records show Premont telling another person he’s going to try and get the charges dropped and will have the victim’s help. The victim testified last week while she wasn’t lying, she said she wasn’t accurate when talking about the boiling food. She testified Premont had not influenced her into changing her story. She said he had thrown the food all over the kitchen and did not throw it directly at her, though she told police it was thrown at her directly.
Court records show on May 19 Premont sent the victim a message saying, “You know you could email my lawyer saying it was an accident id come home babe. I threw it at the floor or punch stove and the water flew up!!!!! That’s all. We know what happened and I’m sorry but I wanna come home.”
A few hours after Premont sent the victim the message, she sent Thibault’s office an email saying, “I wanted to say that the water incident was a mutual argument and I feel was an accident.”
Thibault had filed a motion asking for the revocation of Premont’s right to bail and on Monday the judge issued a decision doing just that.
Judge Morrissey wrote in her 14-page decision the victim’s testimony that she had not been influenced by Premont “is not credible and is belied by the evidence.”
The judge cited a phone call between the victim and Premont on April 19 where the victim said she stood by the statements she made to police about the assaults. She also brought up how a month later, after nearly daily contact with Premont, the victim sent the state’s attorney’s office an email saying the assault with the food was an accident, hours after Premont told her to say it was an accident.
“Strongly suggesting that (the victim’s) email was both influenced and motivated by her receipt of Defendant’s earlier message,” the judge wrote.
Judge Morrissey said she agreed with Thibault’s assessment from his motion to revoke bail that Premont “has brazenly and corruptly endeavored and likely succeeded in obstructing justice by influencing the testimony of the complaining witness.”
Premont has been indicted on a federal gun charge in a separate incident. He was indicted June 4 in U.S. District Court in Burlington on a felony count of unlawful transport of a firearm. If convicted, Premont faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. He has not been arraigned on the charge.
According to court records, police executed a search warrant in March on a home in Northfield where Premont had been staying. Police said they located a .40 caliber handgun in a bedroom where Premont had been sleeping. Police said they also found multiple pictures and videos of the gun on Premont’s cellphone.
Premont is not allowed to have a gun because he was convicted on a misdemeanor count of domestic assault in 2018.
