On April 16, like most Vermonters, Tom Kearns was waiting out a pandemic, hunkered down with his family in Castleton. The next day, he drove his truck into the shadow of death known as Queens, New York.
Kearns, a cabinet-maker whose clients are museums and art galleries, decided out of devotion to his extended close family, to volunteer at his brother’s funeral home after he learned that the business was overwhelmed with dead bodies, brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was watching the news, hanging out with my family and texting my brothers and sisters in New York,” Kearns said.
“The final straw,” the thing that convinced Kearns that he should travel to the funeral home and help with the family business, was upon learning that his 20-year-old niece was driving a van with bodies to a crematorium in Schenectady, New York. That, and the fact that his brother, Patrick, and brother-in-law, Paul, became so overwhelmed with the dead that they purchased a 40-foot refrigeration trailer to store the corpses.
“That’s when I realized the scale of what he was up against. I called my brother because I knew what was going on. I knew he wouldn’t ask me to me to do it. Nobody in their right mind is going to travel to, literally, ground zero, of the pandemic. Who would do that? You’d have to be nuts,” Kearns said.
To help the family business, Kearns made 18 body boards, stacked them up in the back of his truck and made his way to Queens.
Seated during an interview outside the family’s camp on Lake Bomoseen — Kearns has been self-isolating since returning home to Vermont on May 18 — he spoke of what he saw, of the terrible cost in human life of this pandemic during his five-week stay.
What the 57-year-old Kearns witnessed was the human toll of an invisible illness, one that struck both the elderly and the healthy.
“What sticks in my mind were the multiple family members who perished — husbands and wives. One family had four deaths in 10 days. And they were all fit immigrants,” he said.
If any one subject stood out as Kearns recounted what he saw it was the price paid by people of color who had no choice but to continue to work despite the peril all around them.
“These were essential workers, brown and black, transit workers, bus drivers, hospital workers, delivery boys, delivering takeout, riding the subway every day and getting exposed,” people who would help to spread the virus and do the bulk of the dying.
“They couldn’t take a day off, they had no sick days,” Kearns said.
“Queens is the backbone of the New York City working class and heavily populated by immigrants,” he said. It was these workers whom Kearns said had no options, other than to keep working and risk getting sick or worse, dying.
Eighty percent of the bodies collected at the funeral home, Kearns said, were black or Hispanic or ethnic Indians. “The white folks I saw were very old,” he said.
Kearns, who graduated with a bachelor of arts degree from Fordham University in 1985, worked summers at the Leo F. Kearns Funeral Home in Queens. The family runs three funeral homes in Queens and one on Long Island. Being around the dead was nothing new for him.
“I grew up around the business,” he said. “I’ve been around corpses, I moved them, I dressed them (for funerals). But this scale was far different, being surrounded by hundreds of corpses, than say, one or two at a time.”
Many of the dead were from nursing homes, Kearns said, “but I saw a lot of fit men, at my age or younger, who didn’t fit the profile” of those that the experts said were most vulnerable — the aged, those with heart or lung conditions, weakened immune systems, severe obesity or diabetes. These younger dead males were men of color, he said.
The virus struck Kearns’ immediate family as well. His sister, Meg, a general physician in Manhattan, had contracted the virus. She was not hospitalized and is recovering, Kearns said.
Kearns had a regular routine.
“Every morning, I would drive the van with four or six bodies to the Vale Cemetery and Crematorium in Schenectady or to Connecticut and then back to New York City. And then the rest of the afternoon, I would go to nursing homes or hospitals or private homes and collect the bodies and take them back to the funeral home.”
In a normal year, Kearns said, the Queens funeral home would receive about 400 bodies. “We did 400 bodies in less than six weeks,” he said. “The refrigerator truck was always filled.”
Kearns is married to Mary, the adult services librarian at Castleton Free Library. They have three grown children.
Kearns said, while he obviously cannot predict the future, he would not be surprised to see a second wave of the pandemic.
“I know I’m in a safe place now,” he said. “But in a lot of places, the pandemic is far away. Lots of people don’t even believe it’s happening. This is not over by any stretch of the imagination.”
Kearns said Vermonters may think that the disease “has passed. But we have an older population, a poor population, college kids who might come back to classes. The disease takes five to 12 days to show symptoms so it spreads widely before anybody knows it. It spreads silently.”
While he made it a point that he was reluctant “to get political” about the virus, Kearns said that he was “struck by the irony that, over the past two years, President Trump has demonized immigrants and locked up immigrant children in cages while, at the same time, the essential workers doing the dying were brown and black people, mostly immigrants.”
Kearns said that, to him, the lack of alarm in the face of the pandemic, by a surprising number of people, says, “We have no discipline, no sense of self-sacrifice. It takes discipline to wash your hands properly, to wear a mask, to protect your grandmother.”
“People don’t seem to have any empathy until they get punched in the face,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.