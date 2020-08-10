MONTPELIER — Several just-declared Independent candidates in local legislative races can take it easy today, because all are guaranteed their names will appear on the ballots come November.
Last Thursday was Independents’ day in Vermont — the deadline for Independent candidates to file paperwork required to run for the state Legislature, even as the major parties prepared to self-select their nominees during primaries that will be held across Vermont today.
What does it mean?
In many cases — Barre, Barre Town, and Montpelier among them — nothing. However, in some counties and districts — including a few in central Vermont — it means new candidates have suddenly emerged and they won’t have to worry about the results of today’s voting.
Take the Washington County Senate race. Democrats and Republicans have each fielded four candidates for the county’s three Senate seats. That’s one too many and while voters will decide today which Democrat and Republican won’t make the final cut, there are a couple of Independents who automatically will.
Montpelier’s Nat Frothingham and Barre Town resident Paul Vallerand will join the winners of today’s primaries — three Democrats and three Republicans — on the ballot Nov. 6.
There are always exceptions and this year Gordon Bock qualifies.
Bock, one of three Democrats running for the right to represent his party in the two-member legislative district that includes Berlin and Northfield, has hedged his bets. Win or lose during one of the region’s few contested primaries today, Bock, who lives in Northfield, will be on the ballot as an Independent in November.
In two single-member districts the emergence of Independent candidates have created November races for a couple of incumbents.
Rep. Kimberly Jessup, D-Middlesex, is running unopposed today and there are no Republicans vying for the right to represent residents of East Montpelier and Middlesex. There is now an Independent. East Montpelier resident Matthew Sellers will join Jessup on the ballot in November.
The story is similar in the neighboring legislative district that includes Calais, Plainfield and Marshfield. Rep. Janet Ancel, D-Calais, is the only candidate of any party on the ballot today, but she’ll have company on the campaign trail heading into November thanks to the Independent candidacy of Marshfield resident Lewis Graham Jr.
The field in the two-member district that includes Bolton, Buels Gore, Huntington and Waterbury won’t be narrowed in a pair of uncontested primaries today. Rep. Thomas Stevens, D-Waterbury, and Rep. Theresa Wood, D-Waterbury are running unopposed, as is the lone Republican in this year’s race, Waterbury resident Brock Corderre.
However, what was shaping up to be a three-way race for two seats will now be a four-way contest thanks to the Independent candidacy of Waterbury resident Chris Viens.
Williamstown Independent Rama Schneider will have the same effect on an evolving race in the two-member legislative district that includes Chelsea, Corinth, Orange, Vershire, Washington and Williamstown. Voters in that district — Republicans and Democrats alike — have work to do first. Both major parties must settle contested primaries that each features one of the district’s two incumbents and a couple of challengers.
In each case two of the three candidates will advance and join Schneider on the ballot in November.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
