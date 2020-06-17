BARRE — Longer grass in local cemeteries and less fresh pavement for city streets are among the many lingering symptoms of COVID-19 in Barre. So, city councilors were reminded Tuesday night, is a shrinking deficit.
On a night when councilors went on a mini spending spree and approved the creation of a new “diversity and equity committee,” they were told the six-figure operating deficit they were warned about six months ago has morphed into what could be a modest operating surplus.
With three weeks left in a fiscal year and many — if not most — voluntary furloughs still in force, Finance Director Dawn Monahan told councilors she now expects the city will spend roughly $27,000 less than it takes in.
According to Monahan’s projections, that won’t entirely erase the red ink she’s been forecasting since January, but that can be traced to the fact the city carried a $37,000 deficit into the current fiscal year. The operating surplus she’s now projecting will cover all but $10,000 of that pre-existing shortfall, which is saying something in a year when COVID-19 caused the city to bleed more than $450,000 in anticipated revenue.
Monahan said those bleak revenue estimates haven’t changed, but are expected to be offset by an estimated $477,000 in savings tied to the voluntary furlough program and other mid-year budget adjustments.
Every department with the exception of the police department, which, due to third shift overtime expenses, is expected to overspend its $1.8 million budget by $144,000 are under budget — many of them significantly. The largest projected savings is — more than $147,000 — is projected for the fire department, which, like police wasn’t eligible for the furlough program.
In an effort to “manage expectations,” City Manager Steve Mackenzie sought to downplay the best financial forecast the council has seen since a pre-COVID projection in January that pegged the anticipated operating deficit at $155,000.
“I’m hopeful the deficit will be under $50,000,” Mackenzie said, providing $40,000 more wiggle room than was reflected in Monahan’s projection to account for expenses that might surface before June 30 or for which the city won’t be billed until after July 1.
“There’s always stuff that comes out of left field,” he said.
For example, in the run up to Memorial Day, Mackenzie partially recalled three furloughed employees to mow the city’s cemeteries. Due to mounting complaints about the city’s shaggy cemeteries, playgrounds and parks, Mackenzie said those employees just went from working three to four days a week. All are still eligible for unemployment benefits and a $600-a-week federal subsidy that, barring a change, is available to displaced workers through July 31, he said.
The strategic recall has eroded potential savings, while responding to concerns relayed by council members in recent days.
Typically most of the mowing and weed-whacking is performed by 10 seasonal employees the city opted not to hire in an effort to offset projected loss of revenue.
Jeff Bergeron, director of buildings and community services, told councilors that has made it beyond challenging to maintain 164 acres of city owned land. That work, he said, routinely requires 480 man-hours a week and, based on the current arrangement, he only has 112 man-hours at his disposal.
“We’re out there,” he said. “But we only have a quarter of the man-hours we typically have.”
Public Works Director Bill Ahearn told councilors the city’s paving program also will take a hit due to revenue lost due to COVID-19 and limited funds available to perform work that had previously been planned.
Road rehabilitation projects on Upper Camp, mid-Camp, Midway and Perry streets have all been postponed due to funding constraints and Ahearn said four resurfacing projects will be tackled under a program that only has $76,000 of reliable funding this year.
Barring a decision to defer debt service and the receipt of local option tax revenue that is still far from certain as the local economy continues to reopen, the highest priority – the 1,833-foot stretch of Ayers Street that runs from the railroad tracks near South Main Street just past Spaulding High School – will have to wait.
According to Ahearn’s estimates, that project would require most of the available funding. He said four worthy resurfacing projects will soon be put out to bid. They include the 401-foot section of Hill Street between the railroad tracks and French Street, Blackwell Street between Smith and Center streets, Parkside Terrace between the bridge and the entrance to Rotary Park, and Prospect Street between the bridge and Kent Place.
Mayor Lucas Herring acknowledged the fiscal constraints Ahearn is dealing with this year, but asked him to prepare a long-term plan — complete with cost projections — for improving the city’s streets.
Councilors approved a series of planned purchases, acquiring and equipping a new police cruiser for $58,561, replacing a 16-year-old pickup truck used by the fire department for $36,734, and spending $20,007 on lifeguard chairs, umbrellas and other amenities for the municipal swimming pool that is under construction and slated to reopen next year. They also accepted the low bid of $6,175 for removing 200 linear feet of asbestos insulation from the basement of City Hall and agreed to invest $6,000 in a new software designed to make it easier for residents to record and report problems and expedite the public works department’s ability to address them.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.