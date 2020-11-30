Photos by Hannah Dicton
Some wide-ranging temperatures during the month of November delayed the opening day for Killington by one week. With more seasonal temperatures allowing for snow-making, the mountain opened Saturday, Nov. 22. The first day proved busy.
Vermont is currently restricting who can travel into the state and visit ski resorts as part of its COVID-19 response plan. Non-Vermont residents traveling, and Vermont residents returning, to Vermont must adhere to the quarantine guidelines.
More information on guidelines and more, go to killington.com
