BARRE — Ice-less in Barre? No decision has yet been made, but the fact city councilors are even pondering pulling the plug on the BOR ice arena before the first puck is dropped in any hockey game at any level this year is evidence that anything is possible.
Credit COVID-19.
The respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus shuttered the BOR days after its COVID-delayed opening a month ago, and the rink has been idle ever since.
It will stay that way at least through next Tuesday, though, City Manager Steve Mackenzie told city councilors Tuesday night it isn’t clear whether, or when, Gov. Phil Scott will relax a prohibition on organized winter recreational activities — including high school sports.
Mackenzie said that fact was discussed by members of the Civic Center Committee earlier in the day and it was firmly on his radar, given the mounting expense of operating a rink that isn’t generating revenue.
“As manager, I’m concerned that we’re going to get to a point where we’ve got to make a decision whether we continue to keep it idling, or we shut it down to save expenses,” he said.
Mackenzie told councilors it costs nearly $6,000 a week to maintain ice in the arena, whether the rink is being rented or not.
The future is uncertain and temporarily turning off the compressors to save money isn’t a viable option.
“You can’t shut it down, and then two weeks later put the ice back in,” he said.
Opening the rink typically takes two weeks, involves a significant amount of water, white paint and labor. Those costs already have been incurred: the ice is in, the compressors are running, and no one is skating.
If those conditions persist for a few more weeks Mackenzie warned councilors to be ready for a recommendation to turn off the compressors and write off the season.
“We may need to make that decision,” he said, priming the council for a recommendation that — barring some change — would come Jan. 19.
In a case where time is money, Councilor Michael Boutin questioned the six-week wait during which the city could incur $36,000 in operating expenses with no off-setting revenue.
“I think we should probably have the conversation about closing the BOR … much sooner,” he said. “I hate to be the bad person, but (that’s) $36,000 we know we’re out.”
Boutin said that doesn’t count the cost of operating the dormant arena since Mackenzie instructed it be closed for two weeks on Nov. 12 because of a surge in central Vermont COVID cases. The local order was superseded by Scott’s decision to indefinitely delay the start of winter sports — preventing facilities, like the BOR, from reopening.
Mackenzie said he was sensitive to the concern raised by Boutin and had asked Recreation Director Stephanie Quaranta to prepare potential revenue estimates for his and the committee’s consideration.
Mayor Lucas Herring said it would be prudent to wait for that information and — if warranted — warn a discussion of whether to turn off the compressors in the BOR for next week’s virtual meeting.
If history is any indicator, that conversation could draw a crowd because those who use the BOR — including the Barre Youth Sports Association and the Spaulding High School hockey teams — have turned out in large numbers.
They did 18 months ago when the council was debating whether to invest in an unanticipated six-figure fix to key component of the refrigeration system needed to make ice at the rink. During what was an unusually hot summer day, councilors unanimously approved the fix — setting the stage for repairs to be made in time for the rink to open as usual last year.
On Wednesday Quaranta said she was crunching numbers in effort to provide Mackenzie with the revenue estimates he’d requested. That work involves some unknowns — a list that includes whether, when and for how long rinks will be allowed to operate this season.
While Quaranta has booked time for Spaulding High School’s hockey teams in hopes the governor relaxes his order, the local school district has pivoted to remote learning through Jan. 4 as result of COVID concerns, and the School Board was told last week athletics wouldn’t resume before in-person instruction does.
On the positive side, Northfield High School is eager to book ice time for practices and games because the rink its hockey team uses at Norwich University isn’t an option during the pandemic.
Quaranta has penciled in three hour-long practices and four games for Northfield. The BOR’s biggest customer — BYSA — is eager to get back on the ice, as is the Barre Figure Skating Club.
Other rink operators around the state are in a similar holding pattern and are facing the same all-expense, no-revenue conundrum that Mackenzie said could quickly resolve itself if restrictions now in place are lifted.
“Hopefully, that will happen,” he said. “But we don’t know.”
