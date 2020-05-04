BERLIN — The timing is a bit of a moving target, but work on the planned replacement of four interstate bridges in Berlin has picked up where it left off when work was suspended for public health reasons in March.
On Monday a crew from Winterset Inc. resumed work on the $1.64 million project that will span two years and involve replacing the decks of four bridges – two at a time – without closing Interstate 89 to through traffic in the vicinity of Exit 7.
Two northbound bridges – one over Route 62 and the other over nearby Crosstown Road will be up first as the state and the contractor have opted to take more time to weigh their options before tackling the potentially problematic southbound bridges.
This week’s work involves posting signs advising motorists of what will soon be a full-fledged construction zone and installing cribbing beneath the northbound bridge over Crosstown Road to prevent pieces of the concrete bridge deck from falling on to the road below. A second crew is widening the shoulder of the Exit 7 on and off ramps in anticipation of the broader project that, like others around the state, hit a COVID-19 speed bump.
After getting a green light from Gov. Phil Scott, work resumed, and officials with the state Agency of Transportation said it is possible the installation of two “crossover lanes” that will allow traffic to continue flowing on Interstate 89 when the northbound bridges are out of service could begin by the end of the week. The asphalt lanes will be built across the median, effectively allowing northbound motorists to bypass the two bridges by using a short stretch of the southbound lane that will be reduced to one lane of traffic heading in either direction.
The commonly used technique should allow the first phase of the double-barrel bridge project to be completed while maintaining seamless traffic flow through the I-89 corridor until the northbound bridges can be reopened later this year.
The decks of the two southbound bridges will be simultaneously replaced in similar fashion next summer, when crossover lanes are used to bypass those bridges and a short stretch of the northbound lane is used to accommodate two-way traffic.
Next year’s work is somewhat more problematic and is the subject of ongoing conversations between the state and the contractor. The problem involves ensuring motorists on Route 62 will continue to have unfettered access to the southbound on-ramp to I-89 while the southbound bridges are under construction.
Given the configuration of Exit 7 that was identified as an obstacle more than three years ago.
At the time the VTrans officials floated a proposal that would have allowed for completing work on all four bridges in a single construction season. That plan, which was opposed by local residents and town officials, would have solved the on-ramp problem on Route 62 by creating a temporary entrance to the southbound lane near the outlet of Berlin Pond and the junction of Paine Turnpike South and Brookfield Road.
Residents who live along the detour objected and the idea was shelved, as was an alternative that would have closed the southbound on-ramp and forced motorists heading in that direction to get on I-89 using Exit 6 in South Barre or Exit 8 in Montpelier.
Both alternatives had a reasonably short shelf life and were discarded in favor of a plan to replace the deck bridges – two at a time – over two years, while maintaining unfettered access to I-89 from Route 62. A temporary off ramp is planned as part of this year’s work and the plans for next year haven’t been finalized.
The preliminary work that resumed on Monday will regularly require traffic to be limited to one lane in both the northbound and southbound lanes. The daily lane closures are a safety-related accommodation and the restrictions will be lifted at the end of each work day.
A work zone speed reduction is now in place and increased fines will be levied on those caught driving in excess of the posted limit.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
