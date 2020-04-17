Editor’s note: This occasional column by Bronwyn Fryer highlights the special people who are helping others during the coronavirus crisis. To nominate someone whom you think should be profiled, send an email to news@timesargus.com
Putting food on the table is the job of every working mom. In the case of Jaime Bedard, that means not feeding not just her own family of four, but 1,500 other hungry people in Montpelier, East Montpelier, Calais, Middlesex, Berlin, Worcester and Adamant, all of whom rely on her in these difficult times.
When she started working as director of Just Basics – the umbrella organization for the Montpelier Food Pantry – four years ago, 42-year-old Bedard’s half-time schedule felt like something that she could handle as the mother of two young children, one of whom is autistic. Her day job is not small. As “chief cook and bottle washer,” Bedard is responsible for everything from strategic planning, grant writing and administration to managing volunteers, purchasing and restocking the pantry shelves, and working with outside organizations to provide food to folks who need it.
She’s the only paid staffer. Before the coronavirus crisis struck, a group of 60 hearty seniors helped things run smoothly. But once businesses and schools shut down, Jaime had to tell most of her volunteers that it was not safe to come to the food shelter.
“Our seniors were really disappointed that they could not help,” Bedard says, “but we simply could not put them at risk.” She’s now down to six or seven regular volunteers helping with daily food distribution, including some energetic high-schoolers. She also has an on-call group of community members who provide extra help as needed.
The current crisis has demanded more of Jaime than she ever bargained for. She rises at 5:30 a.m. to work before her two boys, 10-year-old Casper and 6-year-old Jubal, get ready for the day. With her children home from school (her husband works for the state) she’s having to draw on extra stores of her abundant energy. She laughs. “It’s bat s--t crazy right now!”
Three mornings a week, those who need food arrive at the rear of Montpelier’s Trinity Church to receive prepacked boxes of pasta, rice, canned goods and pantry products, mostly procured by the Vermont Food Bank and donated by local grocery stores and community members.
“From there we build on it,” Bedard says. “We tell them what else is available – meat, eggs, dairy products, produce toiletries, what have you. Sometimes someone will donate something special like fresh herbs and we let them know about it. Right now, we seem to have a lot of soap. There’s always high demand for fresh food and raw ingredients like flour, sugar, oats, and stuff for baking. We can always use more personal care items such as shampoo, toothpaste and sanitary supplies. And fresh produce is just flying off the shelves.”
Bedard stresses that financial donations are crucial right now so that she can purchase more food to keep the pantry running, as the increased demand could last a long time. (And she would love to be able to offer more face masks to those who need them, should handy mask-makers care to donate.)
Her regular clientele has changed since the onset of the crisis.
“We have a fair number of new people coming who have been laid off and now have no income,” she says. “Many are folks who have never found themselves in need of assistance and have rarely been food insecure.”
Many people are afraid to go into the grocery stores. “One woman told me she hadn’t had a salad in five weeks,” she said.
Bedard said she is particularly concerned for those with mental health issues, who are especially anxious and don’t understand why so much has changed – including her own autistic child.
Still, she’s very grateful to the Montpelier community, which has been very generous and eager to help. “Our community always goes out of their way to help when needed, and this time is no different,” she says. “Our ethos has always been about neighbors helping neighbors, and it’s been extraordinary to see how Montpelier has pulled together during this unprecedented time.”
The Montpelier Food Pantry is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, at the rear of Trinity Church, 137 Main St., Montpelier. For more information about volunteering, donating or pick-ups, contact the food bank at 802-375 5369, or send email to director@justbasicsvt.org
Please consider signing up to volunteer to support the state’s response to COVID-19: https://vermont.gov/volunteer
Bronwyn Fryer is a writer who lives in Montpelier.
