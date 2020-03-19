EAST MONTPELIER – COVID-19 meet “Zoom-32.” Aided by a video conferencing app that is already being used to connect teachers with students and hold staff meetings in a five-town district that is anchored by U-32 Middle and High School, the Washington Central School Board proved it is technologically prepared for a pandemic Wednesday night.
All 13 members of a board that filled one of its two remaining vacancies before adjourning the unconventional meeting, participated from home. Chairman Scott Thompson opened the session by noting Zoom video conferences would substitute for face-to-face meetings until the threat posed by COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, subsides and Vermont schools, which dismissed on Tuesday, are allowed to reopen.
“Welcome to an environment I expect we’ll become increasingly familiar with,” Thompson predicted, speaking to board members whose thumbnail images could be seen on the screen of his home computer, as well as on the television in the conference room of the district’s central office.
That’s where a handful of administrators, including Interim Superintendent Debra Taylor, participated in a meeting that as dominated by updates — and in one case action — involving the district’s evolving response to the COVID-19 crisis.
The action involved First Student Transportation’s request its payment from the district not be reduced due to the fact schools will be closed at least through April 6. The bus company, which is playing a pivotal role in getting food to students who live in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester as part of a plan that was launched Thursday, indicated receiving full payment would enable it to continue to pay its bus drivers.
Board members unanimously approved full payment to the busing company conditioned on the assurance drivers will be paid whether or not they are driving buses during the school closure.
Though it wasn’t included in the motion, board members agreed the First Student should be required to modify daily meal routes to serve students who live on roads that don’t typically have bus stops.
First Student, and, by extension, its Washington Central bus drivers, aren’t the only ones who will get paid while schools are closed. So will eligible preschools that serve youngsters who live in the district.
Hoping to allay concerns expressed by some of the district’s 375 contractual employees, Business Administrator Lori Bibeau told board members that payroll checks due out Friday are ready to go, the ones due April 3 were being printed Wednesday night, and the April 15 installment would be processed before the end of the week. She said she’d even made arrangements for checks due on May 1 — a Friday — to be issued a day earlier.
“I know people are really worried, and I just want you to be assured we look like we’re going to be scheduling these payments up to six weeks out, which is, I hope, a comfort for all, because that’s the last thing people need to worry about right now.”
Taylor told board members, while the cafeteria at U-32 will be cranking out meals while students are away, the balance of the building will receive a “deep cleaning” in coming days, as will elementary schools in each of the five towns.
Two of those buildings — Berlin Elementary School and possibly East Montpelier Elementary — may need to be used to care for children of health-care workers and first responders. Taylor said outreach to eligible families is underway and it wasn’t yet clear how many children would need to be cared for, though it is clear caring for them will be a district responsibility.
Taylor said the district will be looking for employees to volunteer to staff the childcare component when it is up and running, and some are now assisting with meal deliveries and others making copies and providing other instructional support.
Although schools are closed learning is expected to continue, and Taylor said that will happen electronically for U-32 students, who have video conferencing opportunities with teachers, and will likely involve distribution of packets of learning materials for elementary school students.
Taylor said technology has played an important role in developing the district’s plan. Earlier in the day, she said, 32 people attended a video conference similar to the one the board was holding to discuss strategies for providing for students with special needs while schools remain closed. Teachers have also arranged Zoom conferences with students, and other distance-learning options will be rolled out in coming days.
Taylor said one area of “grave concern” is the social and emotional well-being of students, staff, and their families during uncertain times that required unprecedented action. She said a committee is exploring ways to provide anxiety support and other targeted outreach until the schools reopen.
Taylor sought to quell concern that teachers would be regularly required to work from school, noting the expectation is they would perform most of their functions remotely and visit the schools in the event they needed learning materials.
Board members praised the work of school administrators in handling a crisis that has changed by the day, if not the hour.
“I can’t imagine the strain that you guys are under and the pressure and the anxiety,” School Director Jonas Eno-Van Fleet said. “It’s OK to have a bad day and it’s OK to be freaked out and anxious about this, because I am too.”
School directors were able to fill one vacancy on the board — appointing former U-32 board member Jonathan Goddard as Berlin’s third representative. However, they were told the search for a third representative from Worcester was ongoing after Will Baker, the former chairman of the local school board, declined the select board’s request he consider filling the vacant seat.
In what Thompson described as a “timely” decision, the board hired Jennifer Britel to serve as the nurse at U-32.
The meeting, which included an executive session that was capped by a decision not to renew the contract of an unidentified employee for the coming school year, ended on a lighthearted note thanks to one of the board’s newest members.
“I can’t wait until we can (go) back to fighting about proficiency(-based) grading,” School Director Jill Olson said. “It sounds so luxurious at this moment.”
