BURLINGTON – Holy Week will be held virtually this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
According to a news release from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington, most events will be on live stream and can be found at www.vermontcatholic.org/tvmass and www.facebook.com/DioBurlington.
Mass for Palm Sunday will take place at 10 a.m. Mass for Holy Thursday is at 7 p.m. The Good Friday gathering is at 3 p.m. and Easter Vigil takes place Saturday at 7 p.m. Mass for Easter Sunday is at 10 a.m.
For worship aids and additional resources and activities go to www.vermontcatholic.org/holyweek.
