MONTPELIER — Vermonters should hold off calling for an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot, according to Dr. Mark Levine, the state’s health commissioner.
Levine said it was premature for Vermonters to contact their health care provider, their nearby hospital or the state health department to try to get on a waiting list for a vaccine shot for the novel virus.
“A list does not exist,” Levine said during Gov. Phil Scott’s twice weekly news conference on Thursday. The regular Friday news conference was bumped up a day due to Christmas.
The governor did indicate he planned a low-key Christmas with his wife. Scott said his mother, who has not been back to Vermont for many years, had earlier planned to head north from Florida, but with COVID still in play that is not going to happen. One daughter also is staying in Providence, Rhode Island, Scott said.
The governor wished everybody a Merry Christmas. He urged everybody to remain safe and to celebrate Christmas under the current rules in a proper way to avoid future COVID problems.
As far as the two recently approved vaccines, Dr. Levine said he can understand that people are interested in getting a shot promptly.
He said once Vermont has enough vaccine on hand the state will announce its rollout plans through its regular news process.
Levine said the exact statewide release is being developed because the process is all new. He noted two weeks ago there was no approved vaccine in Vermont.
“There is a lot of planning going on,” he said. The doctor noted it involved a combination of educating the people that will be giving the vaccine shot and those that will receive it.
Front line health care workers, including emergency medical services personnel, have been getting the early batch of shots mostly through their hospitals. Long-term care facility residents also are in the early group, but the future rounds are still being developed for other older Vermonters, high-risk residents and essential workers.
Levine indicated more than 6,000 doses have been administered in Vermont. He said there is a long road ahead for a state with about 630,000 residents.
By the end of the year Vermont should have about 34,000 shots available between the two vaccines approved for distribution, Levine said.
The commissioner noted it takes time for shot sites to have their staffs, who need the protection, ready to administer the vaccines properly.
In the meantime, he urged Vermonters to continue to wear facial masks, maintain 6-feet between people and avoid congregating in large groups.
Levine reported Vermont had 43 outbreak sites as of Thursday.
Under questioning, Levine did not have a list available that showed the public the five spots with the highest positive outbreak numbers. The Vermont Health Department was unable to provide a list before the close of business Thursday.
The state’s Joint Information Center is scheduled to be closed until 8 a.m. Monday unless an emergency breaks out, a spokesman said.
As of Christmas Eve, Vermont had 6,781 cases, including 92 new ones that day, Levine said. There also were three more deaths bringing the number to 120 fatalities over the nearly 10 months. There was no updated posted on the state’s COVID website on Christmas Day.
Scott downplayed a question as to whether he was to blame for the lack of Christmas lights in some stores because of a morale-boosting program — “Vermont Lights the Way” — that he urged for this holiday season. Scott did say he was pleased with the large number of bright lights and events spread across Vermont.
He also offered a salute to the staff and students at Mary Hogan Elementary School in Middlebury for the colorful decorations that they made to help downtown merchants send a message to the community. A video was produced in conjunction with the Better Middlebury Partnership.
Also on Thursday Scott, in conjunction with the Vermont Department of Libraries, offered a dozen seasonal poems read by various state leaders online.
The governor, who often reads “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” to children at the State House each year, also chipped in with his online video.
Due to pandemic gathering restrictions, multiple in-person holiday events, including the governor’s reading, along with the menorah and tree lighting ceremonies, were impossible this year. Instead, Scott’s reading — and those by his staff — were made available online for Vermonters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.