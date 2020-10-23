MONTPELIER - An outbreak of the novel coronavirus connected to Central Vermont Memorial Civic Center in Montpelier has now infected 43 people, according to state officials.
That's up from the 34 cases reported Tuesday.
Also, Union Elementary School will teach remotely next week after a seventh person there tested positive for the virus.
At Gov. Phil Scott's regular Friday news conference, Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health, said the outbreak at the hockey rink has been connected to six positive cases at two colleges, 12 cases within seven K-12 schools, another 12 cases within seven work places and two cases at two hospitals. The outbreak involves youth and adult hockey teams that use the rink, as well as broomball teams, though officials believe the virus may have initially spread during off-ice activities such as car pooling.
The commissioner didn't identify all the locations impacted, but one of the schools is the elementary school in Montpelier.
That school had seen six cases tied to the outbreak, and saw the first instance of in-school transmission of the virus in the state. All of those cases were contained to the same pod and all involved in that pod are now isolating or quarantining.
Montpelier-Roxbury Public School District Superintendent Libby Bonesteel announced Thursday a seventh case had been discovered. This case is not believed to be connected to the six other cases. In response, Bonesteel said the elementary school will conduct classwork remotely until Nov. 2.
“We have planned for this and our excellent staff at UES will be ready. The virtual week will allow the contact tracers time to do their work and allow results from future tests to come back,” the superintendent wrote in a letter to parents Friday.
If plans change, she said parents will be notified.
In a follow-up letter, the superintendent said Montpelier High School will host a pop-up testing site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Testing will take place in the school's parking lot. Those looking to be tested have to register at www.healthvermont.gov/response/coronavirus-covid-19/testing-covid-19. Bonesteel said the pop-up testing site at the Barre City Auditorium Thursday will also have increased capacity for those who can't get tested Wednesday. These tests are free and do not require health insurance.
Since the decision was made to open school back up again, state officials have warned there would be an increase in cases and outbreaks. They also expected more cases of the virus as the temperature dips and more activities are done inside.
Dan French, state secretary of education, said state officials have revised health guidance for schools that is expected to be released soon. The secretary said the guidance will go into effect in mid-November.
He called the changes a “tightening” to adjust to colder temperatures and more indoor activities. This includes distancing requirements for cafeterias. Also, students and staff will have to answer travel questions as part of the daily health screening. French said this is to make sure those at schools are complying with the state's travel guidance.
Depending on how many cases of the virus there are in out-of-state counties, those who leave Vermont may have to quarantine for two weeks upon returning here. A travel map, updated every Tuesday, can be found on the website of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development.
The secretary said an update on guidance for winter sports is expected next week.
