MONTPELIER — State officials say 34 people have tested positive in an outbreak of the novel coronavirus connected to Central Vermont Memorial Civic Center in Montpelier.
That’s nearly double the 18 cases reported by the state Friday. And the number of positive cases at Union Elementary School, also in Montpelier, has increased from two to six, with officials now saying those cases are linked to the hockey rink outbreak after first saying there was no connection.
At Gov. Phil Scott’s regular news conference Tuesday, Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health, said half of those who have tested positive were on youth and adult hockey teams, as well as broomball teams, that used the hockey rink. He said the other half became infected after coming in contact with those in the first half.
Levine said the outbreak has been connected to positive cases at the elementary school in Montpelier, Oxbow High School in Bradford and a worksite in Burlington.
The commissioner said the virus likely spread among team members during activities such as carpooling or team gatherings before and after games.
Levine said the outbreak is not considered contained at this point, but it is not out of control either. Levine said contact tracing is ongoing and those that need to do so are being asked to quarantine.
For the elementary school, two cases of the virus were reported there last week. Montpelier-Roxbury Public School District Superintendent Libby Bonesteel sent a letter to parents Monday stating there were now six positive cases of the virus connected to the school. Bonesteel said the cases are contained to a single pod at the school and all members of that pod have been quarantining since Thursday.
“Contact tracers have been in touch with every school-related contact and are now working through non-school contacts. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive, contact tracers will call you,” she wrote.
The cases at the elementary school are believed to be the first instance of in-school transmission of the virus in Vermont. A handful of students across the state had tested positive for the virus before, but state officials said they had all caught the virus outside of school.
The cases at the school were not believed to be connected to the hockey rink outbreak. But Levine said additional contact tracing showed there was a connection.
In response to the outbreak, the state had set up a pop-up testing site at the Barre City Auditorium Saturday for those who may have come into contact with someone connected to the outbreak. Another such testing site will take place at the auditorium Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Central Vermont Medical Center also is conducting testing clinics from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Those looking to be tested at those clinics have to set up an appointment by calling 802-371-5310.
