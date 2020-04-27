A woman who was involved in a high-profile child custody dispute was the victim of what Vermont State Police are calling an online hoax intended to harass her.
Over the weekend, local social media was inundated with people sharing screenshots of what appeared to be someone attempting to sell Meals Ready to Eat, or MREs, distributed locally by the Vermont Army National Guard. The distribution was part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Facebook post was attributed to Janet Jenkins, who was involved in a lengthy custody dispute with her former civil union partner Lisa Miller, which made national headlines during the ‘00s.
Vermont State Police indicated they are investigating the post and have characterized it as a “harassment incident.”
“Through investigation, the state police learned that the individual in question was not the author of the post, had no involvement with the Guard’s MRE program, and was the victim of targeted harassment,” a news release from the police read.
Police did not name the victim in the case, but Vermont State Police spokesman Adam Silverman confirmed that they had only received one report of a post regarding sales of MREs.
The case is still under investigation, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Trooper Kipp Colburn at 773-9101.
“In a way, this goes back to a state police news release we turned into a website, which was about the importance of verifying information before amplifying it,” Silverman said.
The post was even shared by Rutland Mayor David Allaire, who said he had brought it to the attention of local police Monday morning. He said he removed the post from his Facebook feed upon learning the results of the state police investigation.
“I’m very sorry this happened to that person, and I hope they catch the person that’s responsible for that hoax,” Allaire said.
Jenkins and then-partner Lisa Miller came to Vermont to enter a civil union in 2000, and Miller had a child via artificial insemination that the couple intended to raise together. The couple separated in 2003, with Miller claiming she was no longer a lesbian after undergoing a religious awakening. The resulting court battle went to the Supreme Courts of both Vermont and Virginia before Jenkins was awarded full custody in late 2009.
By then, though, Miller had fled with the child to Nicaragua with the help of a network of anti-gay conservatives. Two men have been charged with aiding in kidnapping in relation to the case, with one convicted and sentenced to 27 months in prison. Jenkins also has filed lawsuits against individuals and organizations allegedly involved in the kidnapping.
“This is a very difficult time for all families and it is despicable that someone would target Janet in this manner and at this time,” said Sarah Star, an attorney representing Jenkins in her lawsuit.
Even if the post had been genuine, Silverman said it was not clear that selling the MREs would have violated any laws.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.