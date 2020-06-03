BARRE — City councilors have narrowly advanced a pair of ordinances designed to improve Barre’s curb appeal, “strongly encouraged” the wearing of “face coverings” in public during the ongoing pandemic, and learned federal funding to expand the local police department has been approved.
On a night when Mayor Lucas Herring was urged to declare a “state of emergency” so the city could swiftly accommodate the needs of businesses hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis, he twice cast the decisive vote with respect ordinances aimed at beautifying Barre.
Both proposed ordinances would impose new regulations on property owners, while exposing them to potential fines for accumulating “junk” and junk vehicles even if none of it actually belongs to them.
One of the proposed ordinances targets “salvage yards” – expanding the definition in ways some complained weren’t readily evident and could come back to bite low-income homeowners and landlords.
Councilor Ericka Reil said while the first of two required readings of the “Salvage Yards Ordinance” was properly warned and a copy of the proposed text is available on the city’s website, the average resident probably didn’t realize it might actually apply to them.
But for the fact she serves on the council, Reil said she likely would have been one of them.
“I’m a homeowner,” she said. “I’m not doing anything ‘salvagey.’”
Maybe, maybe not, because the ordinance includes a broad definition of “junk” that includes everything from “old … tires, household appliances (and) furniture” that could not legally be placed anywhere that is visible from a city street or an abutting property.
Planning Director Janet Shatney acknowledged the language was open to interpretation and invited councilors to be more specific if they believed it was necessary to avoid predictable challenges from those who insist “… that’s not junk, that’s my stuff.”
Councilors opted not make any adjustments, though Reil and Councilor Teddy Waszazak said they couldn’t support an ordinance she worried was overly broad and he feared would place an “undue burden” on low-income households.
“If you can’t afford to get rid of the junk I don’t understand why we think they’re going to be able to afford paying the fines that come with accumulating the junk,” Waszazak said.
Under the proposed ordinance, tenants wouldn’t have to. That responsibility – and potential liability – would fall to landlords in the case of rental properties.
Councilor John Steinman defended the proposed ordinance, stressing penalties weren’t the primary reason for the suggested changes.
“What we’re trying to do is make it so that the city looks presentable so that there aren’t properties with piles of junk and abandoned vehicles, which drag down property values (and) lower the tax base for the city,” he said.
Herring agreed, noting that events ranging from a recent scrap metal collection at the Barre Municipal Auditorium and last weekend’s Green Up Day to a tire collection that is set for June 13 are all no-cost option for cleaning up properties.
“We’re trying to make the city look better in order to raise the (property) values, raise the quality of life and make sure people enjoy sitting outside,” he said, suggesting compliance is the goal and enforcement is a last resort.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie said he believed it is a necessary one.
“You need some kind of heavy stick for those who are recalcitrant and try to thumb their nose at the system,” he said. “If you don’t have some leverage you might as well not have the ordinances.”
A companion ordinance that limits the number of unregistered or uninspected vehicles that can be stored on a property to one and establishes conditions for such storage was also advanced to second reading.
The latter ordinance also drew objections from Reil and Waszazak, who noted among other things, it limited residents’ ability to earn money working on other peoples’ vehicles or simply repairing their own.
With Councilor Rich Morey absent, Herring’s vote was needed to advance the proposed ordinances to second readings and public hearings that will be held when the council meets on June 30. Reil and Waszazak dissented from both, 4-2, votes.
When talk turn to face coverings, councilors who attended Tuesday’s virtual meeting were almost unanimous in support of a policy strongly urging people who live in and visit Barre to wear face coverings when in public, and to honor the requests of local businesses to require them.
It wasn’t the mandate that Waszazak and Reil said they would have preferred, but councilors who opted not to go that route two weeks ago knew that going in.
Though a mandate was never on the table Tuesday night Steinman said he wouldn’t have supported one if it was and suggested those who had just complained about the prospect of enforcing a junk and junk vehicle ordinance should reject the idea of inviting police to enforce a mask ordinance.
The assertion prompted a rapid response from Waszazak.
“A deadly disease that has killed 100,000 Americans and people in Vermont is much different than a neighbor having an extra having an extra car or two in their yard,” he said, adding: “If we don’t want our police officers interacting with people who aren’t wearing masks why do we want the general public interacting with people who aren’t wearing masks?”
Steinman said his concern with enforcement was about optics – not public safety – and was prepared to back language that encouraged people to wear face coverings in Barre. Steinman joined Herring, Waszazak, Reil and Councilor Jake Hemmerick in favor of the policy drafted by Mackenzie.
Citing concern over shifting opinions on everything from the value of masks to how COVID-19 is spread, Councilor Michael Boutin cast the lone dissent, though he said he encouraged people to follow guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In a bit of good news, Mackenzie told councilors the city has received word its request for $250,000 in federal funding to help pay for two additional police officers for the next three years has been approved.
Mackenzie said councilors will be asked to formally authorize acceptance of the COPS grant in coming weeks.
