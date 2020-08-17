BARRE — The hunt for a new homeless shelter is on in central Vermont and the executive director of Good Samaritan Haven says the need predates the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus.
It is one Rick DeAngelis said he identified before taking over the helm of Good Samaritan Haven in January after serving as chairman of the organization’s board of directors.
At the time, DeAngelis said he authored a position paper underscoring his belief that the only home Good Samaritan Haven has ever known, since it opened in 1986 on North Seminary Street in Barre, is ill-suited for its long-term needs.
“It’s too much to put 30 people in that building night after night after night,” DeAngelis said Monday, recalling his prophetic thinking before COVID-19 suddenly shuttered the shelter in mid-March.
Safety concerns forced the shelter’s 30 homeless patrons, and dozens of others who were similarly situated, into state-subsidized motel rooms in central Vermont with DeAngelis and his staff providing supervision and support for four months.
DeAngelis said the pandemic highlighted a pre-existing problem, it didn’t create it and when Good Samaritan Haven opened at half capacity last month he said the building was still operating nearly three times above what he views as its optimal occupancy.
It’s not that DeAngelis wants to part with the property – he doesn’t. However, he hopes its role as the anchor of what has become a fragmented effort to house the homeless in central Vermont is nearing an end.
DeAngelis sees the Barre building providing housing for perhaps a half-dozen homeless people – potentially providing a place for those with chronic medical issues to stay. Given its modest size and location “medical respite” sounds about right to DeAngelis, who said that was his “pre-COVID” analysis when he stepped in as executive director.
“It was clear to me that the system that we had for providing shelter and housing was not sustainable,” he said.
DeAngelis said that was particularly true in the winter months when the shelter was full, and overflow shelters were operated in churches in Barre and Montpelier to add capacity.
“You can’t really help people that well in that kind of situation,” he said, noting hiring overnight staff in multiple locations was a challenge.
“We’ve struggled with that,” he said, suggesting the problem is bigger than Good Samaritan Haven and so, in all likelihood, is the solution.
According to DeAngelis, Washington County Continuum of Care – a coalition of non-profit agencies had started to tackle the issue shortly after he was hired in January.
Capstone Community Action is one of the groups involved, Downstreet Housing and Community Development is another, so DeAngelis said, are other organizations, including Good Samaritan Haven and Washington County Mental Health Services.
Earlier this year, the group, which meets monthly, collectively concluded that a new shelter space with onsite overflow capacity was a priority. So, they, agreed was creating accessible housing options for those transitioning from the shelter. DeAngelis said co-located both in one building – perhaps with on-site services – was considered an intriguing possibility.
“Then COVID hit and things went crazy,” he said.
DeAngelis said things settled down over the summer, the “hub” concept is still in the mix and the hunt for suitable space is underway.
There have been some near misses.
DeAngelis said a dormitory at the Vermont College of Fine Arts was briefly in the running and Downstreet’s attempts to negotiate the acquisition of a motel in Barre fell through.
“We’ve been looking a lot,” DeAngelis said, suggesting finding the right site is not without its challenges.
“It has got to be legally possible …, it has got to be a good location and you’ve got to have a way to get the money to rehab it and operate it,” he said. “There’s a lot that has to come together.”
Working with Downstreet, the Good Samaritan Haven board is now surveying the field and DeAngelis said hopes to identify a site by early next year. That, he predicted, would be the beginning of a much longer process that will mean continuing business as the new usual at the North Seminary Street structure and getting creative to build capacity during the winter months if churches aren’t available.
“It’s going to take time,” he said, suggesting two years is a plausible time frame depending on the scope of the project.
