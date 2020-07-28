DUXBURY — Those who logged on or tuned into the first in a weekly series of community forums Monday night were told an exhausting summer-long exercise that produced a specific reopening plan in the Harwood Unified Union School District proceeded without ever quantifying two key variables.
“Until we know exactly what teachers are intending to come back to work and how many students are going to be in the building(s), we can’t really determine whether any plan we put out is really sustainable or feasible,” Superintendent Brigid Nease told an audience that easily exceeded 200 across a pair of online platforms.
Nease’s “candid” assessment begged a question that one forum participant later asked in a virtual format that saw School Board Chairwoman Caitlin Hollister and School Director Torrey Smith take turns reading questions submitted by viewers of the six-town district that is anchored by Harwood Union High School.
“When are teachers being asked if they are returning to school?” one woman asked. “When are they being asked to make that commitment? Why hasn’t that happened to date to inform the decision-making process?”
Nease’s “everything is complicated under COVID-19” response didn’t answer the question, though she said that information is now being sought based on a reopening plan she believed needed to be in place before asking teachers to make any decisions.
That seemed backward to another forum participant.
“I get the impression that the preference and needs of the staff are taking precedence over the needs of the children,” she noted. “Public school teachers are considered essential workers, are they not?”
Nease said she didn’t think that was so, though she understood they are viewed that way by many and their role is certainly critical to public education.
Nease, who during the weekend authored a letter that raised real concerns about being able to staff schools across the state based on the schedules reflected in widely disparate reopening plans, reiterated that concern Monday.
“I think it would be a travesty to put out a plan that you’re not fully sure you can consistently staff,” she said, suggesting some of her peers are now doing just that, while defending Harwood’s “toe-dipping” strategy with respect to reopening its schools.
That plan contemplates students returning to in-person instruction one day a week to start the school year, while learning remotely the rest of the time. Also, it will attempt to cater to parents who prefer their students receive all of their instruction online, though Nease conceded she isn’t yet certain how that will be staffed, or how many parents want that option for their children.
Less than five weeks before the start of the school year, parents haven’t been asked to weigh in, though Nease said a survey, which is set to go out Wednesday and must be returned by Monday, will attempt to provide the answer.
Nease said Harwood isn’t alone in that regard. She said most Vermont school districts prepared reopening plans during the summer and are only now soliciting feedback from parents.
The fact that the plans — and the schedules for students — vary from one district to the next is a complicating factor, according to Nease.
“Our problem is that no matter what our plan is, Montpelier’s is different, (Washington Central’s) is different, Mount Mansfield’s may be different. Everybody has a different plan,” she said.
Nease said Harwood’s plan is marked by a slow, but she believed sustainable, return to in-person instruction, with the ability to pivot if the pandemic dictates a fully remote option.
However, one forum participant worried the slow start at a time when the pandemic appears well under control in Vermont, could sacrifice valuable classroom time that might later be lost when flu season rolls around.
Nease sidestepped that question entirely and instead explained how staff members have said devoting the one day of planned in-person instruction to students’ “social and emotional well-being” was prudent.
Nease did directly answer some questions.
Would the district consider subsidizing parents efforts to educate their children from home by providing supplies, or even helping cover the cost of tutors.
Those were easy questions.
“No,” Nease said when those questions were relayed.
Others weren’t so easy and at least one was cause for pause.
One woman worried that students in the economically diverse district would weather the pandemic very differently. Children from families with “means” would have the supports needed to keep up to speed on their studies, while students from families without comparable resources would lag further behind.
“How will the district deal with this inequity?” she asked.
Nease didn’t have a good answer, and was “pained” to admit the woman had a point.
“I don’t think the district can mitigate that,” she said.
Still, Nease said she didn’t believe an immediate return to full-time in-person instruction was the solution, while acknowledging many, if not most, of the district’s teachers aren’t certified to provide online instruction and would have to take advantage of a state waiver to teach in that way. At least to start, Nease said, that was better than the alternative, which could leave the district short-staffed and relying on hard-to-find substitutes who weren’t trained to be classroom teachers.
“We all want students in school every day, but there are some very significant circumstances that we have to tackle to make that happen,” she said.
Pressed for specifics on the district’s plan, Nease told forum participants to stay tuned. She said additional information would be sent out Friday and another virtual forum would be held at 6:30 p.m. next Monday
Child care and remote learning emerged as dominant themes during the forum with some suggesting the state could address both problems.
Nease was pressed at one point about the possibility of creating a five-day schedule for students whose parents want — and in some cases need — in-person instruction and a completely virtual option for those unwilling to send their children to school. She said, that is something the district would “strive toward,” but it wasn’t part of its reopening plan.
Hollister gave the last word to Amy Scribner, a teacher who submitted an online call for unity in the face of uncertainty.
“‘This is all so overwhelming for all of us — parents, teachers, the staff and Brigid (Nease),’” Hollister said, reading Scribner’s posted comment. “Last summer, we were trained on how to fight attackers in schools, this summer a pandemic. It is uncharted territory. Baseball is happening without fans and players are getting sick. We are in this together.
“I think the first priority should be realizing we are all doing the best we can, and we want to help each other be safe,’” Hollister continued on Scribner’s behalf. “‘It is heartbreaking to not be able to just teach these children that we care so much about how we always have. We will be as creative and dig as deep as we can to give our students everything we possibly can. Thank you all for sharing, we need to support each other as we are all experiencing a deep degree of trauma right now.”
The School Board is scheduled to discuss the district’s reopening plan during a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. tonight.
