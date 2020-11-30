DUXBURY - For Harwood Union High School drama students, the show must go on – pandemic or not.
In fact, the theater group is entirely embracing the COVID-19 pandemic with its first virtual play that launches Thursday, Dec. 3, and runs through Sunday, Dec. 6.
"10 Ways to Survive Life in A Quarantine" by Don Zolidis is billed as “the perfect play for imperfect times.” It will stream online for those purchasing a $5 ticket, although contributions beyond that are appreciated and will support the Drama Department.
From the production’s description: “The show is full of helpful solutions to quarantine boredom like announcing a made-up sport, putting on a musical with your pet, or getting too involved with the lives of the squirrels outside your window.”
The show features Harwood students Mo Wing, Winter Haberle, Maddie Thibault, Abigail Leighty, Annie McMillion, and “a few very special guests.”
Streaming begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets and viewing information are online at huhs.anywhereseat.com/channel.php
Another link to the event is on Facebook: facebook.com/events/370723067332165
