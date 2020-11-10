BARRE — A recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in central Vermont has ramped up the state’s use of Barre Municipal Auditorium as a testing location even as a city committee is wondering whether the venue should be shuttered for shows for the foreseeable future.
It’s a question that could very well answer itself, and to a large extent already has. There aren’t many paying customers still interested in the space and the only two on the books between now and Town Meeting Day next March are the state and the Barre Fish & Game Club.
Though the state scrapped tentative plans to hold an orientation for new lawmakers at the auditorium next week, it is still planning to use the facility for a joint session of the Legislature in early January.
That “gathering” isn’t the one that concerns Sue Higby, chairwoman of the Barre Civic Center Advisory Committee, which met virtually Tuesday morning.
Higby told fellow committee members the Legislature will likely have “assigned seating” and less “milling around,” than can be expected at, say, the Central Vermont Gun Show.
Hosted for nearly 40 years by the Barre Fish & Game Club, Higby said she believed the 39th edition of the gun show — and large events like it — are cause for concern and should not be held.
“I don’t think it’s safe,” she said, citing a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in central Vermont.
Jeff Bergeron, the city’s director of buildings and community services, told committee members the state has responded to the increase in cases by expanding the once-a-week testing site it has held at the auditorium.
That testing, which is typically only available Thursdays will be held there four times this week, twice next week and twice the week after that.
Bergeron said the Vermont National Guard planned to administer 175 tests between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, but already had surpassed 200 by noon.
“That will give you kind of an idea of how things are exploding right now,” he said, noting the auditorium would host similar testing sessions on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, next Monday (Nov. 16) and Thursday (Nov. 19), as well as Monday (Nov. 23) and Tuesday (Nov. 24).
Though much of the committee’s Tuesday morning discussion focused on the auditorium in general and the gun show in particular, member Jon Valsangiacomo questioned Sunday’s delayed opening of the BOR ice arena, which is also part of the civic center complex.
Valsangiacomo said area testing sites had been overwhelmed, several central Vermont cases have been confirmed — some with ties to Barre establishments — and schools in nearby Williamstown shifted to remote learning this week because of cases in that community.
“Why is the BOR open?” Valsangiacomo asked. “Shouldn’t we be shutting it down for a week or two to see where this is going?”
There wasn’t much support for that idea on a committee whose members said they were comfortable the rink is being operated in accordance with state guidelines. The committee said Sunday’s opening didn’t raise any red flags and the rink’s users embraced safety protocols that are now in place.
While most agreed that the BOR should continue to operate absent a change in state guidelines, Higby said she shared Valsangiacomo’s worry.
“I am concerned that it’s very hard to manage the spaces right now,” she said.
Committee members Charlie Atwood, Rick Dente and Arthur Dessureau all agreed they were comfortable the BOR can be safely used, while expressing varying levels of skepticism with respect to large gatherings at the auditorium.
Dessureau didn’t draw a distinction between the Legislature and the gun show, while Atwood and Dente acknowledged the latter could pose logistical challenges that could prove problematic.
With large gatherings limited to 75 people, the gun show that typically draws more than twice that many vendors, along with thousands of paying customers will have to look very different if it is held next year.
If the committee wants to weigh in Bergeron and City Manager Steve Mackenzie said time is running out.
The Barre Fish & Game Club has not withdrawn its request to use the facility on the weekend of Feb. 6-7, though it has asked the committee to consider a reduced rate.
There was no movement in that direction on Tuesday and Mackenzie noted the prospect of hosting the show could prove beyond daunting for the Barre Fish & Game Club.
“I think they are going to have to decide whether they can pull it off financially,” he said of the club’s members. “That’s their call, not ours.”
Mackenzie said the committee could recommend whether to entertain the rental and should make that call when it meets Dec. 8.
Toward that end, Higby urged committee members to forward her any questions or concerns they have about the event by the end of the week. She said she would share that list with Bergeron and ask him to come to the next meeting prepared to discuss management strategies for mitigating those concerns.
Dente suggested a zero tolerance policy, like the one he said was announced Monday night at the Twin City Family Fun Center, should be one of those strategies. Dente said a couple of bowlers who frequent the bowling alley in neighboring Berlin have tested positive for COVID and the Twin City staff are strictly enforcing mask-wearing requirements and social distancing.
On Monday, Dente said some patrons who refused to comply were escorted out of the business.
“That’s just the way it has to be,” he said.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
