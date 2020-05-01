MONTPELIER — Green Mountain United Way has started awarding “small-dollar grants” to eligible non-profit agencies in its five-county service area using an emergency fund created in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.
The first of those grants, which can range from $250 to $2,000, was awarded to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, Tawnya Kristen, executive director at Green Mountain United Way, said Friday.
CVHHH, which provides medically-necessary health and supportive care services to central Vermonters in their homes, was poised to apply for one of the grants when the Green Mountain United Way began accepting requests on Thursday. The $2,000 was quickly approved and the money will be used to purchase masks, gowns and other personal protective equipment, as well as remote stethoscopes and other telemedicine equipment that will enable CVHHH staff to safely serve their patients.
Kristen said two other applications have just been received and will soon be reviewed. One is from Enough Ministries in Barre, which has played a key role in the local effort to ensure central Vermont’s homeless population are regularly fed during the pandemic. The other is from the Greater Barre Community Justice Center.
Kristen said those applications would be quickly processed through the COVID-19 Emergency Relief and Response Fund formally established by the Green Mountain United Way’s board last week, setting the stage for Thursday’s roll out. “We saw the increased need from our community non-profit partners that was well beyond what we knew they could handle,” Kristen said referring to the decision to establish a fund that will be used exclusively to assist non-profit organizations struggling to provide essential services to residents in Washington, Orange, Caledonia, Essex and Orleans counties.
“Funding is focused on supporting our partner agencies who have boots on the ground and are directly serving a wide variety of community needs to ensure Vermonters are well-housed, well-nourished, physically and mentally healthy, and are able to meet their basic needs met,” she said.
Kristen said the emergency fund was created to provide a “transparent, efficient, simple process” to direct disaster relief donations to organizations working to address immediate needs created by the ongoing pandemic.
“These organizations are well-versed in serving the most vulnerable in our communities and have systems in place to safely address the needs of Vermonters who have been impacted by COVID-19 or the response to this crisis,” she said.
Seeded with a $5,000 gift from Vermont Mutual Insurance Company’s Charitable Giving Fund nearly a month ago, Kristen said the new emergency fund is well on its way to leveraging $7,500 that was subsequently pledged by Northfield Savings Bank as part of a “dollar for dollar match” for gifts of $25 or more.
As of Friday there roughly $17,500 had been raised. When the match is met the fund will have received a total of $20,000.
Kristen said the process of distributing 100 percent of funds collected is now underway even as additional donations are being solicited and requests are starting to trickle in.
The grant application is available online at www.gmunitedway.org/relief-fund-application
Donations can also be made online at https://www.gmunitedway.org/covid-19-relief-response-fund/ and targeted to a specific geographic area if that is the donors preference. Green Mountain United Way’s service area includes central Vermont, as well as the southern and northern sections of the Northeast Kingdom.
Checks can be mailed to the Green Mountain United Way, 73 Main St. #33, Montpelier, VT 05602. Donors are encouraged to write Emergency Relief Fund on the checks to ensure the money goes directly to agencies and organizations providing relief and response services. Those who want their donations to benefit organizations in a particular region should specify on the memo line of the check.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
