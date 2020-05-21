MONTPELIER – Downtown Capital City businesses that are struggling now have a fund they can use for grants to help them stay afloat during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Montpelier Development Corporation has partnered with the Montpelier Foundation and local businesses to create the Montpelier Economic Need and Distress program, or MEND. The corporation held a briefing about the program via Zoom Thursday.
Catherine Coteus, who works for the corporation, said downtowns “are facing unprecedented challenges right now.”
Coteus said even though things are now starting to open back up, restaurants and retailers are facing the challenge of keeping their employees safe, keeping the business clean and operating in this new environment.
She said over the past two weeks the corporation's board has been working to raise money to help downtown businesses. The corporation has raised about $200,000 so far from companies such as Vermont Mutual Insurance Group, Union Mutual, National Life Group, Northfield Savings Bank and Noyle W. Johnson Insurance.
Businesses that can access the fund have to be located downtown, have a storefront, be locally owned and have fewer than four locations where they operate, so no franchises. They also have to sign a pledge which serves as the application for the funding where the company promises to stay open for the foreseeable future as long as it's safe to do so. Pledges are due by June 5. Pledges and donations can be made at www.mdc-vermont.com/mend-covid-relief.
Depending on how much money the corporation can collect, Coteus said the hope is to open the fund up to other businesses in the future. The amount businesses will receive will be proportional to their footprint downtown and how much gets raised. She said the plan is to get funds distributed by the end of June.
Businesses are asked to spend 85% of what they receive on overhead, such as rent and utilities, while the remaining 15% can be used on physical improvements.
The briefing also included comments from two local business owners who talked about what they've been going through during the pandemic.
Wes Hamilton is the co-owner of Three Penny Taproom. Hamilton said the longstanding open secret among owners and operators in the restaurant industry is that the industry runs on slim margins and complicated cash flow management.
“Things like rent and insurance and utilities and our debt payments, these are all calculated risks that we've taken on directly tied to our occupancy. And now our occupancy is zero so our business plan is just complete garbage,” he said.
Hamilton said the challenge is finding new ways to pay those costs. He said some restaurants could easily pivot to curbside pickup to make money, but for others, like Three Penny, they have had to completely change their operations and retrain staff to do different jobs than they were initially hired to do.
“In order to simply survive we just need to do whatever we can to get there. Our business model requires the revenue from that packed happy hour barroom that you're probably all, or most of you, familiar with. We do not see that packed happy hour barroom happening anytime soon. Which means we really have to just figure out any and everything we can just to still be around when that can happen again,” Hamilton said.
He said the restaurant can't borrow money because that's another monthly payment to deal with, but a grant, like the one being offered by MEND, would help the business stay alive.
Claire Benedict is the co-owner of Bear Pond Books. Benedict said her business model was also “dumped on its head.” She said the store was lucky because it already had an online presence pre-pandemic, but it wasn't a major focus.
“We made a quick shift to becoming a 100% online business. We had to do that with limited staff because we're only allowed to have a certain number of people in (at one time).” she said.
Benedict said while the bookstore has been able to stay in business by selling books online, the shift in business has taken its toll. She said the business will open its doors Friday for the first time since mid-March, but she has not been able to bring back all of the employees the store had prior to the pandemic.
“It's been a lot work, a lot of chaos. And we really welcome some relief from this fund. It's going to be a great help for our business and for a lot of businesses in town,” she said.
