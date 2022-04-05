MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott says he’s considering waiting until fall to get his second booster dose of coronavirus vaccine, if he gets it at all.
According to data presented by the state, there has been a slight uptick in virus cases in Vermont. The state’s seven-day average increased from 129 to 150 cases per day. Vermont saw 70 more cases last week when compared to the week before.
Hospitalizations remain stable and there were two people in the intensive-care unit with the virus.
There have not been any reported deaths from the virus this month as of April 4. March ended with 16 such deaths.
At his weekly news conference Tuesday, Scott said he’s not surprised that there’s been an increase in cases.
“The expectation wasn’t that COVID was going to disappear. COVID is here to stay for a while, and we just need to learn how to manage it,” the governor said.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Patsy Kelso said while there has been an increase in cases, the state is not yet seeing an increase in hospitalizations. Kelso said health officials know hospitalizations lag behind cases, and its something they are watching. She said BA.2, the latest more-transmissible variant of the virus, has been in Vermont for a number of weeks, and there has not been a significant uptick in virus activity reported in Vermont.
“I’m hopeful that while COVID is still around, we won’t see a dramatic surge, and we won’t see an increase in hospitalizations to the point that it strains the health care system,” Kelso said.
Last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized a second booster dose of vaccine for those 50 years old and older. The FDA also authorized a second booster dose for those 12 years old and older who have certain immune deficiencies.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said at the governor’s news conference last week the announcement had just been made and he needed time to look into it before giving a recommendation. Levine wasn’t in attendance at the Tuesday news conference.
Scott, who is eligible for a second booster at 63 years old, said he’s contemplating whether to get another vaccine dose. He said this booster doesn’t seem necessary and the effectiveness does appear to have a shelf life.
He said he’s weighing whether to get another booster dose now or wait until later in the year so he’s better protected when people move back indoors.
“The message I’m hearing is there is no harm in having it, but in most cases it’s not necessary at this point in time,” Scott said.
He said he’s pretty well-protected right now with one booster dose. The governor said if he did happen to get the virus, he expected symptoms to be fairly mild.
