BARRE — After closing for just about four months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Good Samaritan Haven shelter has opened at half capacity.
On March 22, the shelter that houses those who find themselves homeless was shut down because of the virus that causes COVID-19.
Rick DeAngelis, executive director of the shelter, said Monday the people that had been housed there were moved to the Econo Lodge in Montpelier. Though DeAngelis noted those who were at higher risk from the virus, such as older residents and those with underlying medical conditions, had been moved to other lodgings prior to that.
While they were no longer staying at the shelter, he said those the shelter serves were still being offered services and staff were trying to find them permanent housing. He said those staying in motels and hotels had to have case management to be eligible for a voucher. They also have to contribute a third of their income, if they have any, that go towards paying for the room they stay in.
He said staff at the shelter have been spending the past month cleaning the facility from top to bottom to make it as safe as possible for those staying there. The top bunks were removed because the shelter can only operate at half capacity, 15 beds, due to the need to socially distance to help stop the spread of the virus.
DeAngelis said those looking to stay at the shelter have to be screened according to state guidelines. He said people will have their temperatures checked via a forehead thermometer and they will be asked if they have any symptoms of the virus. They will also be observed by staff to make sure they don’t have any symptoms.
But if someone does show up who may have the virus, DeAngelis said they won’t be sent away. Instead, he said staff will reach out to People’s Health and Wellness Clinic to talk about what the person is experiencing and the clinic will advise what steps to take. And, if needed, they will be taken to Central Vermont Medical Center to be tested.
“While anybody is waiting to be tested they would not stay at this location,” he said, adding the shelter does have an isolation room if there is an emergency, such as someone getting sick in the middle of the night or transportation is difficult to find.
DeAngelis said the state has housing available for those who may have the virus and needs a place to stay.
He said Capstone Community Action will be providing meals for the week, but the shelter is on its own to find food for residents during the weekend.
DeAngelis said a caring resident has offered $500 in matching funds for weekend food from Morse Block Deli. Those looking to make a donation to help match the offer can contact the shelter at 479-2294.
