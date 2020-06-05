BERLIN — The Berlin Mall is losing the last of its original tenants as consequence of the latest contraction of the financially troubled J.C. Penney department store chain.
The local J.C. Penney, which, like the mall, opened in 1987, closed because of the COVID-19 crisis in mid-March. It remains shuttered even as the company has reopened nearly 500 of its 846 locations across the nation.
Two of the bankrupt retailer’s Vermont stores one at University Mall in South Burlington and the other in St. Johnsbury — reopened in recent days. The other two — one in Berlin and the other in Bennington — will be permanently closed as part of reorganization plan J.C. Penney outlined when it sought bankruptcy protection last month.
In a Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition filed on May 15 J.C. Penney signaled 242 of its stores would be permanently closed without identifying them. At the time, the entire chain was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic though many have just reopened.
Not the stores in Berlin and Bennington, which are both on a newly released list of 154 locations that will close as J.C.Penney attempts to right-size retail operations and rebound from the COVID-induced closures. That list was released Thursday and unlike past company contractions — the last and largest in 2017 when J.C. Penney closed 140 “under-performing stores” — the one at the Berlin Mall wasn’t spared.
Though an online search suggests the stores in Berlin and Bennington are “temporarily closed,” that is somewhat misleading. Both will likely reopen — perhaps as early as next week — but that will be the temporary part because “going out of business sales” don’t last forever.
Attempts to contact J.C. Penney in Berlin, as well as the mall manager, were unsuccessful Friday, and it is not clear how many full and part-time employees will be affected by the decision to close the store.
Ken Simon, vice president of Heidneberg Properties Group, which owns Berlin Mall LLC, was briefly contacted, but was in the middle of a “conference call” at the time. Simon said he would return the call, but hadn’t by press time.
The loss of J.C. Penney — one of the mall’s three original anchor stores and by far its oldest tenant — comes amid a push to rethink the retail-first approach to the mall property as part of a broader plan to develop a town center in Berlin.
In keeping with that vision construction of four-story, 98-unit senior housing complex just started a stone’s throw from Walmart, which remained open through the pandemic while the rest of the mall was closed.
Much of the rest of the mall reopened May 18, and while the local J.C. Penney remained closed so did the stores in Bennington, South Burlington and St. Johnsbury. The latter two have since reopened in keeping with state guidelines for retail establishments.
Though the mall now has four anchors — a free-standing 55,000-square-foot Kohl’s department store opened in 2016 — there were only three when the mall was built in 1987. J.C. Penney was one of them. One of the others was Rich’s Department Store, which went out of business in 1997 and was eventually replaced by the since-expanded Wal-Mart. The other — a Magram’s — was even shorter lived. The clothing store occupied 15,000 square feet of retail space in the center of the mall that was later leased for many years by JoAnn Fabrics and for the past 2½ years has been home to Planet Fitness.
Located on the northern end of the mall, J.C. Penney was by far the most durable of its tenants. The store’s closing will create more than 34,000 square feet of vacant space in a complex that already has nearly 10,000 square feet of available space in four empty storefronts that range in size from 652 to 3,500 square feet.
That’s a sizable chunk of available space in a mall that — with the addition of Kohl’s — has roughly 250,000 of total space.
Though the mall “reopened” May 18, some businesses, including Planet Fitness, Bath & Body Works — remain “temporarily closed.”
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.