PLAINFIELD — Goddard College has raised about $500,000 of its $4 million goal with representatives with the school’s accreditor set to visit later this month.
The school’s president cites multiple factors that have affected Goddard’s fundraising ability, including the novel coronavirus pandemic and the recent protests seeking racial equity.
In January, the school announced it wanted to raise $4 million by the end of June. The campaign was to help build up cash reserves and improve its standing while on accreditation probation. June 30 is the end of the school’s fiscal year.
The New England Commission of Higher Education placed the Plainfield school on probation in September 2018. The commission said this was because Goddard “does not now meet the commission’s standards on Institutional Resources and Organization and Governance.”
The school still is accredited while on probation, meaning it’s still able to receive federal funding, and students who attend are able to apply for financial aid. But that would no longer be the case if the school loses accreditation.
The last remaining issue the accreditor has raised is financial resources.
President Bernard Bull said Tuesday that so far the school has raised about $500,000 for its cash reserves and another $500,000 has been given for direct use and not cash reserves, those funds are to go toward things like scholarships and improvements to the school’s radio station.
While Bull admitted last winter his goal of $4 million was ambitious, he said he didn’t think two months later the state would be shut down due to the pandemic.
Bull said much of school staff’s attention had to focus on the virus that causes COVID-19. Staff started working remotely and preparations were made to teach virtually in the fall.
The school also was approached by state officials looking to use Goddard’s campus as a recovery center for those that had the virus and needed a place to recover. The plan was ultimately scrapped because state officials decided the need was no longer there due to the hospital system not being overrun with cases.
Bull said no dollar amount was discussed with the state for using the campus because no agreement was ever signed.
While the goal was to provide housing for those in need, he said there would have been some financial benefit for the school. But he said it wouldn’t have been a significant amount of money because the school would have had expenses if the recovery center had materialized. He said the school wasn’t counting on that money anyway because it didn’t plan on being involved in pandemic recovery.
Bull also brought up the recent protests worldwide over the death of George Floyd, as well as other Black people recently killed in the U.S. by the hands of those who are white. Floyd was killed in May after a white police officer in Minneapolis kneeled on Floyd’s neck for just under nine minutes.
Goddard’s president said the school supports the fight against racism and he said he understood if people decided they wanted to donate to causes to achieve that instead of donating to Goddard.
“It’s an interesting nuance where we want to invite people to support Goddard, that’s active and been engaged in social justice and anti-racism work for a long time, but to also stand alongside and support the many other, really valuable nonprofits and other groups that are focused exclusively on some of that work,” he said.
The pandemic also has caused economic uncertainty. Bull said some people who have expressed a willingness to donate have said their finances are tied up in investments that are now uncertain. Some who would have donated have since lost their jobs or have decided to hold onto the money they had, given the uncertain future.
That adds onto the uncertainty the school already was dealing with by being a school on probation seeking funds. Bull said some potential donors have questioned whether the school will be around in a couple years and saying they didn’t want to waste their money.
Representatives from NECHE will be on campus from July 19-22. They will make a decision about the school’s accreditation future in September. Bull said he’s hoping to have $1 million raised by the time the visit happens and another million by September.
He didn’t speculate on what the school’s chances are at keeping accreditation. Bull said those at the school are doing the best they can to get the school into the best position possible given the circumstances.
Those looking to donate can do so at www.goddard.edu/together4goddard/
