BURLINGTON -- Green Mountain Transit is asking passengers to stay home if they are so able.
According to a news release, the bus service wants to get nurses, doctors, child care workers, first responders, transit workers and anyone else who needs the service where they need to go. It is also now offering free bus fare until at least April 1.
GMT said limiting interaction on the buses will help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
It also announced Mad River Valley bus service is suspended until further notice due to closures in that region. The Stowe Mountain Road Shuttle will reduce to hourly service from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday and the service will end March 31.
The Capitol Shuttle will not operate this week.
