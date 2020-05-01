MIDDLESEX — You can’t live without food and water and thanks to a couple of timely donations – one expected the other a bit of a surprise – Rumney Memorial School recently received some good news on both fronts.
Principal Casey Provost just informed families that those who owed money to the food service program when in-person instruction abruptly ended in mid-March they needn’t worry about paying those bills when the COVID-19 crisis has subsided and Vermont’s public schools are finally allowed to reopen.
According to Provost, they’ve already been paid. All $1,712 worth of breakfasts, lunches and snacks.
Provost said a local “household” initially reached out earlier this year after an anonymous donor decided to pay off the outstanding meals balances for students at Union Elementary School in Montpelier.
Given current events Provost said that contact was recently re-initiated and arrangements for the anonymous donation were made.
“They were excited to be able to offer this to Rumney families,” Provost said, noting news of the generous gesture provoked an outpouring of positive responses from those with children who typically attend the 170-student, pre-K-6 school.
The cafeteria at Rumney has now been closed for more than a month, and meals for students in the five-town, six-school Washington Central Unified Union School Districts have been prepared at U-32 Middle and High School and delivered free of charge to all who want them.
Provost said money that was owed to the food service program has now been paid in full, meaning students will have all have a clean slate when they return – presumably in the fall.
Some students won’t be coming back to Rumney – notably this year’s sixth-graders whose water-related parting gift was recently installed in the school’s gymnasium.
This one wasn’t a surprise, according to Provost, who said students in Daniel Diddlemeyer’s class had been holding bottle drives and bake sales since school started last year to raise money for a new water fountain and bottle-filling station in a gym they won’t use again as students.
The sixth-graders are headed to U-32 in the fall, after raising $2,000 to pay for their class gift.
It was past time for a new water fountain, according to sixth-grader Allie Bourgeois, who described the old one as “less than adequate.”
“You couldn’t drink out of the fountain without your lips touching the piece of equipment where the water came out,” she explained. “On top of all of that, the water was always warm, which of course is better than nothing, but isn’t ideal when you are in the middle of gym class and want a drink of water.”
Though in-person instruction has been suspended in favor of remote learning for the rest of the school year, there’s an outside chance sixth-grade graduation could be held in the Rumney gym, though Bourgeois said that’s not what inspired her classmates to invest in the school’s newest appliance.
“The idea of providing fresh, cold, filtered water to future Rumney gym users really appealed to the class,” she said.
Diddlemeyer’s students are mindful of the fact they had a fair amount of assistance during a bottle drive that spanned six months and saw community members contribute to the cause and family members help with the heavy lifting.
That support was appreciated, as was the generosity of a list of “corporate sponsors” that included Green Light Real Estate, Malone Properties, Community National Bank, CE Wendel Electric and Lloyd’s Plumbing and Heating.
