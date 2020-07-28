BARRE — Days away from welcoming back the last of the city’s furloughed workforce, City Manager Steve Mackenzie said he is likely weeks away from confronting how to accommodate those with children who won’t be returning to school on a full-time basis.
Not all city employees live in Barre, but many do, and even those that don’t could be challenged by school reopening plans with schedules that are bound to create conflicts for working parents.
Mackenzie said Tuesday the issue surfaced during a staff meeting earlier in the day, and he is adding it to the growing list of challenges that can be traced, directly or indirectly, to COVID-19.
“We don’t have any answers, but that will be a piece we will need to assess and deal with — probably on a weekly basis,” he said.
Barring significant adjustment, the local school reopening plan contemplates K-12 students in the two-town Barre Unified Union School District returning to in-person instruction two days a week, while learning remotely during the other three days.
Mackenzie said the schedule, and others like it, would create a new burden for parents and, as an employer, the city is opening to accommodating those needs if possible.
“It’s likely to be a case of one size won’t fit all,” he said, noting that could pose problems all its own.
It would be reasonably easy — especially at this stage of the city’s own reopening efforts — to envision allowing an office employee to work from home, but it would be problematic to afford the same accommodation to those whose jobs require their physical presence. You can’t mow a cemetery or plow a street from your living room, he said.
“I think the intent will be to try working with employees as best we can … so that nobody’s injured, but it’s going to have to be case by case, and the reality is, there’s not a lot we’ll be able to do for some people.”
Mackenzie will have a little more time to consider the question. Less than a week after the Barre School Board pushed back the start date for students from Aug. 25 to Aug. 31, Gov. Phil Scott agreed student instruction won’t start until Sept. 8.
Moving the start date for students past Labor Day, buys school district’s some extra time to prepare for the coming school year.
Scott’s announcement on Tuesday may mean Barre’s public schools reopen before City Hall, though Mackenzie said that remains to be seen.
Though furloughed municipal employees — many if not most of whom have been at least partially recalled in recent weeks — are scheduled to return full-time on Monday, Mackenzie said he isn’t considering reopening City Hall until at least Sept. 1.
“Frankly, I’m not anxious to open City Hall, and I haven’t heard any service complaints,” he said of a building that has largely been closed to the public since the COVID-19 crisis hit in mid-March.
Those with a need to review research land records in the clerk’s office vault have been accommodated by appointment three days a week. Requiring appointments and limiting access to those who make appointments on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays have balanced the safety-related desire to limit access to what is routinely a high-traffic building. That is particularly true around due dates for property taxes, water and sewer bills, elections, and the annual deadline for licensing dogs.
Mackenzie said 20 of the city’s 92 full-time employees agreed to go on voluntary furlough as part of a broader plan to cut city spending in response to what was initially estimated to be a $450,000 loss in revenue as consequence of COVID-19. Some of those employees have since been recalled and many of the rest have returned to part-time duty while continuing to collect enhanced unemployment benefits that expire on Friday.
Mackenzie said all will return to full-time work Monday, though some, like those who typically spend a significant part of their workdays maintaining the Barre Civic Center complex, will continue mowing and maintaining the city’s cemeteries as result of a decision not to hire seasonal employees this year. The civic center has been bleeding rental revenue since the COVID crisis hit.
Mackenzie said he is looking forward to having a full complement of full-time employees at his disposal and there is plenty of work for them to do.
“We can start attacking the laundry list of project that have been deferred or slowed,” he said.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.