Barre City
Green Acres — 11:10 a.m.
Highgate Apartments — 11:10 a.m.
Lincoln House — 11:20 a.m.
Dollar General North Barre — 11:20 a.m.
Granite Museum — 11:30 a.m.
Vermont Historical Society — 11:30 a.m.
Mathewson School — 11:40 a.m.
R&L Archery — 11:40 a.m.
Barre Auditorium — 11:50 a.m.
Ward 5 — 11:50 a.m.
Brook Street School — Noon
Barre Town
Canadian Club — 11:15 a.m.
Leo/Deerfield Street South Barre — 11:15 a.m.
Rudd Farm Road — 11:20 a.m.
Graniteville Store — 11:30 a.m.
Cogswell/Graniteville Road — 11:40 a.m.
New Life Assembly Church — 11:40 a.m.
Websterville Baptist Church — 11:50 a.m.
Mill/Church Street East Barre — Noon
Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools
Montpelier High School
5 High School Dr., Montpelier, 11-11:30 a.m. Monday — Friday. From the side service entrance. Please drive past the MHS main office toward the next service door on the right. Stay in your car, we’ll bring the food to you
4 Cummings Street — Montpelier, 11 — 11:15 a.m. Monday — Friday. Look for the MRPS van
Hunger Mountain Co-Op — 575 Stone Cutters Way, Montpelier. 11:45 a.m. — noon, Monday-Friday. Look for the MRPS van parked in the lot behind the Co-Op parking lot in front of the Nature Conservancy building. Please review and respect Hunger Mountain Co-Op’s Shopper Code of Conduct if you intend to shop there.
Roxbury Village School
1559 Roxbury Road, Roxbury. 11:45 a.m. — 12:15 p.m., Monday-Friday. Near the front entrance
Washington Central
There are hundreds of stops because this is essentially dropping off meals where buses pick up students with some additions on roads the buses don’t typically travel.
Harwood Unified Union School District
Three times a week Monday (2 lunches, 2 breakfasts) , Wednesday (2 lunches, 2 breakfasts), Friday (one lunch, one breakfast):
Thatcher Brook Primary School (High Street entrance in Waterbury) 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Moretown Elementary School bus loop 9:45 — 10:05 a.m.
Waitsfield Elementary School parking lot 10:25-10:45 a.m.
Harwood High School bus loop 11:05-11:25 a.m.
Fayston Elementary School parking lot 9:45 – 10:05 a.m.
Warren Elementary School bus loop 10:25-10:45 a.m.
