MONTPELIER — The timing isn’t optimal, and money is beyond tight, but the City Council is readying to invest in a prime piece of downtown real estate.
Councilors, who recently signed off on $1.4 million in budget reductions, are looking to scrape together $130,000 to acquire property the city already owns.
If that sounds confusing that’s because it actually is, and it has nothing to do with the pandemic-related revenue shortfall that triggered the recent budget adjustments.
As part of a process that started long before most of them were elected, councilors were told during their virtual meeting Wednesday night that the clock is ticking on a $130,000 decision they will have to make by Dec. 1.
In a different year that would be less challenging, but City Manager Bill Fraser already has picked most of the low-hanging fruit to make up for revenue the city doesn’t expect to collect during the just-started fiscal year. That will add a degree of difficulty when it comes to identifying a source of funding for an unbudgeted expense.
Still, Fraser recommended the council pursue what he views as the most sensible of a short list of options involving a piece of a package of properties the city acquired as part of the Taylor Street transit center and housing project.
All three properties – including the one in question – are located just across the railroad tracks from Shaw’s supermarket on the opposite side of the North Branch of the Winooski River from the Taylor Street project.
One was last home to a redemption center; another is a building that was owned by the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Both of those buildings have since been leveled to make room for a short section of much longer bike path that links Main Street to Taylor Street, as well as the currently gravel road that curls across the corner of the third property – a former parking lot.
That property is the lingering loose end. Though the lot was needed to accommodate the new road that is expected to be paved later this year – most of it wasn’t required for transportation-related purposes and federal transportation funds that were used to acquire it must be repaid to the state.
There are three ways to do that, and while Fraser told councilors all have some risk, the one with the most likely reward will require coming up with the $130,000 to make the state whole by the Dec. 1 deadline.
That’s also the simplest solution because the city has since merged the three lots into two as part of a redevelopment plan that is still a work in progress.
At one point the city considered selling the larger of the two newly created lots for more than $300,000, but that deal fell through and plans for a riverside park at that location have also been floated.
Fraser said repaying the state puts the city in the driver’s seat with respect to its future sale or use and if the city opts to sell it could potentially make money on the transaction.
Fraser said that won’t be the case if the city elects to sell the property in conjunction with the state. That sale would be through a public process and if netted more than $130,000 the state – not the city – would keep the difference. If it sold for less – and it conceivably could – the city would be required to make up the difference between the sale price and $130,000.
Councilors weren’t interested in that option, or a third alternative, which would involve surrendering the property to the state and letting it determine how it would be used, or whether and to whom it would be sold.
Given its strategic location at what is the most prominent gateway to Montpelier’s historic downtown councilors agreed reimbursing the state and continuing to own the property made sense.
“If we own it we can decide what it is,” Councilor Dan Richardson said.
That sentiment was echoed by others, some who were more familiar with the backstory than others.
“I don’t know what should go there, but we’ve seen some really attractive ideas,” Councilor Jack McCullough said.
Then there was Councilor Conor Casey.
“You’ve got to buy Park Place if you land on it,” said Casey, using a Monopoly analogy Fraser said likely overstated the value of the half-acre lot.
“It’s probably more like Oriental Avenue than Park Place,” said Fraser, who acknowledged the value of controlling one of the first properties people see as they enter the Capital City’s central business district.
Fraser was tasked with figuring out how to come up with the money in a budget where planned equipment purchases and some projects have already been deferred to make up for revenue the city expects to lose.
Mayor Anne Watson said one possibility to propose a bond issue, though she acknowledged the amount was small and voters might not have the appetite to take on additional long-term financing. She said another option would be to deplete the city’s reserve.
Fraser agreed to present the council with a formal recommendation when it meets next month.
