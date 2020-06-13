CPA Thomas Lauzon, of Barre, discusses how his life has been affected by the pandemic and self-isolation. Earlier this spring Lauzon was named to the governor’s Economic Mitigation & Recovery Task Force.
How are you handling self-isolation?Pretty well, actually. I’m trying to stick to “the routine” and stay busy. I’m productive. Up early, coffee and a muffin, read The Times Argus, a shower (very important…don’t be an animal), get dressed for work (ties have become optional). The commute is shorter: 22 steps to the third floor. I work until noon, take a half hour for lunch, then work until 7 or 8 p.m. Since it’s only Karen and me, distractions are pretty minimal. But now I totally understand why the dog got so excited over the mailman. The strangest part? Going outside with a sense of anxiety. I’ll never get used to that, and don’t like it.
What has been the biggest challenge for you?The same as everyone reading this: I miss the people I work with. I miss my clients. I miss my mom. I miss my children. I miss my friends. It’s strange that staying away from people is the best way to show I care.
What has been the most pleasant surprise?I’m pretty sure the cleaning lady has the hots for me. She’s cute and makes jokes. And she looks very much like the cafeteria lady; they could be twins. Oh, and socks can be worn for three days when you don’t wear shoes. Four is stretching it (re-reference “don’t be an animal”).
How much of what you’re doing do you think will you carry forward after the pandemic?Other than a greater value of human contact, none. This isn’t the “new normal” this is “remember that time ...” While our isolation and distancing are the right thing to do at this point in time, this sucks.
And what do you feel the lessons will be that come out of all of this?The first Little League team to hold a bottle drive will be millionaires. And how important a face-to-face meeting, a handshake and a hug can be. Face it, we’re herd animals. We need each other. And I wouldn’t want it any other way. Wear your mask outside your home; wash your hands often; check on a friend daily. Hang in there, Vermont.
