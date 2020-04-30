Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 47F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.