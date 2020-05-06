Chef Jimmy Kennedy, of Plainfield, discusses how his life has been affected by self-isolation, and what he sees coming from it.
How are you handling self-isolation?I feel that I have been handling isolation surprisingly well. It definitely a took some getting used to the first week or two, but as a family we eventually settled into somewhat of a routine when we came to the realization that this was going to be longer than just a couple of weeks. We are very fortunate to live in such a rural area where we can enjoy the great outdoors so conveniently.
What has been the biggest challenge for you?There are certainly several challenging aspects, which include the fact that my oldest daughter is in Boston finishing up her last semester at UVM and I haven’t been able to see her for while and I worry about her constantly. Additionally, my wife works as a health care provider and it’s certainly taken some effort for our family to adjust to this “new normal” as far as the landscape of health care goes. Another major challenge has been just slowing down and coming to conclusion that this was out of my control. I was very busy with my catering business, JDK BBQ, at Barr Hill in Montpelier, as well as having several private catering events scheduled. I was also working on a couple of projects outside of the catering/food service business and, much like everyone else, everything came to a screeching halt all at once. I was nervous about the loss of income and whether the outside projects would eventually continue. Regardless, looking at the big picture and the enormity of this global issue put things in perspective fairly quickly.
What has been the most pleasant surprise?I would have to say that the fact that I was able to actually slow down and relax was somewhat of a surprise. I’ve always enjoyed staying incredibly busy, am frequently on-the-go and have always had a hard time just sitting down and taking a breather. As it turns out, slowing down and having time to things put into perspective is not such a bad thing! I guess you could say the big surprise was self-realization and humility.
How much of what you’re doing do you think will you carry forward after the pandemic?This “stay at home” time has given me the opportunity to work on several projects, including catching up on house projects, organizing fishing tackle for the upcoming season and getting back to somewhat of a steady exercise routine. For a long time, I have been wanting to start filming some of the favorite recipes from the River Run Cookbook, compile some new recipes and collaborate with New England Cooks on a show idea. With all this time, I’ve been able to get most of these projects started and certainly plan on continuing, growing and finishing them now that they’re off the ground. Most importantly, this time has allowed me the opportunity to spend true quality time with my family. I’ve had the opportunity to home-school my youngest daughter, and to support her and watch her emotional intelligence blossom as we all navigate the challenges of this pandemic. Moving forward, I intend to continue to be present and available. This aspect of the shutdown has been the silver lining for me.
And what do you feel the lessons will be that come out of all of this?I would sincerely hope that this is a reminder for us all not to take anything for granted; time with family, health, job, finances, friends, restaurants, local businesses and the list goes on. Hopefully, we can all be more appreciative for what we have and realize what’s truly important, and marvel at our ability to be adaptable and creative with how we move forward.
You can follow Jimmy Kennedy on Instagram at @chefjimmydk
